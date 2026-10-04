MPSC Agitation: Sharad Pawar Asks Govt To Find Solution For Students

Amid an ongoing agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to engage in dialogue with protesting students and find a solution to their grievances.

Pawar said there was growing unrest among students in Pune, Mumbai and several other parts of the state and that the government and educational institutions needed to take note of their concerns.“Students have certain demands and have started an agitation in Pune. Keeping this in mind, the state government and educational institutions need to take note of the situation and take steps to find a solution,” Pawar said.

MPSC Aspirants' Agitation Intensifies

The MPSC agitation has intensified over allegations of examination irregularities, paper leaks and delays in recruitment. Aspirants have been demanding, among other things, the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, transparent recruitment and examination processes, offline examinations and the filling of vacant government posts.

The agitation had briefly been suspended after a delegation of students met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 30. The government assured the aspirants of a judicial inquiry into the functioning of the MPSC chairman, continuation of offline examinations and measures to accelerate recruitment. However, a section of students resumed the protest in Pune.

Pawar Urges CM to Intervene

Pawar said he had spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the issue.“I called Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he is currently not in Mumbai. I have requested him to look into the issue after he returns and interact with the students. If necessary, he should meet them and hold a meeting. Problems can be resolved through dialogue,” Pawar said.

“It is the moral responsibility of the government to ensure justice for the students. I expect that the students' concerns will be addressed and a solution will be found,” he added.

Pawar on Protest Against Election Commission

Pawar also spoke on the ongoing protest in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Pawar said the issue was not limited to Mumbai and was being raised at several places across Maharashtra.

The Mumbai protest, being led jointly by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the manner in which the Election Commission is conducting the voter-roll revision.

Pawar said political parties should come together to address the concerns surrounding the SIR exercise and take action against those found responsible for wrongdoing.“When all political parties come together to find a solution to this issue and take a decision regarding those who have committed wrongdoing, we will stand with them and extend our support,” Pawar said.

He said the concerns were being raised not only in Mumbai and Pune but also in Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra. (ANI)

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