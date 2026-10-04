Bengaluru To Get 5 Guarantee Seva Kendras For E-Khata, Birth Certificates In 72 Hours

Bengaluru residents may soon be able to obtain essential civic documents without making repeated visits to government offices. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed setting up five modern 'Guarantee Seva Kendras' across the city, modelled on Passport Seva Kendras, to streamline the delivery of civic services. The centres aim to provide services such as e-khata, trade licences, and birth and death certificates within 48 to 72 hours.

Five High-Tech Centres Planned

The GBA has submitted a proposal to the state government to establish one Guarantee Seva Kendra in each of the five city corporation zones under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The proposed centres will be fully air-conditioned and equipped with comfortable waiting areas, a token-based queue management system, and dedicated help desks to improve the experience for visitors.

How Will The New Centres Be Different?

Unlike existing Bengaluru One centres and regular municipal offices, the proposed Guarantee Seva Kendras will offer multiple civic services under one roof. Residents will no longer need to visit different offices for document verification or seek approvals from multiple officials.

The entire process, from submitting an application to receiving the final document, will be handled at a single location. Municipal officers will also be deployed at the centres to expedite processing and minimise delays.

Services To Be Delivered Within 48 To 72 Hours

GBA Revenue Department Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil outlined the proposed timelines for service delivery. He said general applications would be processed within 48 hours, while applications requiring field verification could take up to 72 hours.

“Our main goal is to give citizens their documents on time,” Moudgil said, highlighting the initiative's focus on timely service delivery.

Service Charges Yet To Be Finalised

The service charges at the proposed centres are expected to be slightly higher than those at regular government offices, as the facilities will offer faster service and an enhanced customer experience.

However, the GBA is yet to finalise the fee structure. The proposal has been submitted to the state government, and further details, including the implementation timeline and operational arrangements, are awaited.