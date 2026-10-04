TN Bypolls: CM Vijay Holds Roadshow In Dharapuram For TVK Candidate

MENAFN - IANS) Dharapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay held a roadshow in Dharapuram on Sunday, seeking votes for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate Sathyabama as campaigning intensified ahead of Tuesday's Assembly bypoll.

Thousands of TVK workers and supporters gathered along the route to see CM Vijay, whose campaign vehicle set off from Maruthi Nagar.

Sathyabama accompanied the Chief Minister in the vehicle as he appealed to voters to support her candidature.

The roadshow formed part of the party's campaign in the reserved Assembly constituency in Tiruppur district, where 22 candidates, including nominees of political parties and Independents, are contesting the October 6 election.

The constituency is witnessing a five-way contest involving the TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and the CPI.

With polling approaching, candidates and their supporters have stepped up their efforts to reach voters across the constituency.

CM Vijay's appearance drew a turnout of party workers, who lined the roads as the campaign vehicle moved through Dharapuram.

The gathering placed the TVK's campaign in the spotlight during the closing phase of the electoral contest.

Standing alongside the party's candidate, the Chief Minister sought public support for Sathyabama. Her presence in the campaign vehicle allowed voters gathered along the route to see the candidate together with the TVK leader.

The roadshow came amid campaigning by rival parties, with candidates travelling across Dharapuram to canvass support.

Campaign activity has continued through the day and into the night as contestants seek to cover different parts of the constituency before polling.

Leaders of the respective parties and their allies have also joined the campaign, appealing to voters on behalf of their candidates. Their participation has added momentum to the contest, with each camp working to strengthen its outreach in the remaining campaign period.

For the TVK, Sunday's roadshow brought its candidate and principal campaigner together before a gathering of supporters.

The turnout reflected the enthusiasm among party workers attending the event, although the electoral outcome will be determined by voters on Tuesday.

With 22 contestants in the fray, Dharapuram's electorate will choose from a field comprising both established party nominees and Independents.

The final stretch of campaigning has consequently seen competing appeals for support, with CM Vijay's roadshow becoming a prominent feature of the TVK's push for votes ahead of the bypoll.