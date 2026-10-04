Couple Clicks Pictures With Their First-Ever Refrigerator, Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral

A couple's pure joy over their first refrigerator went viral. User Sirivati Manyam shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, garnering over 102,000 likes and thousands of comments. Posted on September 18, 2026, the online interaction highlighted a simple personal milestone. It resonated deeply with a global audience.

A New Household Milestone

The Instagram update showcased a couple delighting in their new appliance. Their visible happiness transformed an ordinary purchase into an extraordinary event. Many online responses underscored the significant impact such a new item can have on a home. The universal appeal of achieving a personal goal, no matter how humble, clearly struck a chord across various cultures and demographics.

Viral Reach and Diverse Reactions

The post's engagement was remarkable. It quickly accumulated 102.1K likes and a staggering 5.6K comments, transforming a private moment into a widespread social media phenomenon. The sheer volume of these comments, originating from a multitude of various users across the globe, underscored the diverse array of sentiments and the universal nature of the couple's joy.

Take a look at the video!

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A post shared by Sirivati Manyam (@sirivatimanyam)

How Netizen's Reacted!

It tool no time for this sweet video to go massively viral on social media. One user wrote,“Middle class happiness.” Another user wrote,“A Lowkey made me realize how much I forget to be grateful for the basic stuff in my life..” Another user wrote,“We all proud of you.” While another user wrote,“Congrats broo.”