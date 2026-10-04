MLA's Suspension Exposes 'Hollowness' Of AAP's Governance: Ashish Sood

Sood Criticises AAP's Governance Model

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over the suspension of its Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana, saying the legislator's public concerns over schools in his constituency exposed what he termed the "hollowness" of the party's governance claims.

Reacting to the development, Sood said, "An Aam Aadmi Party MLA is expressing his distress regarding the schools in his constituency; he mentions having requested the deployment of teachers to a particular school or the construction of a building for another. The so-called 'model of governance' of the Aam Aadmi Party was similarly exposed in Delhi."

"The Aam Aadmi Party resorts to various ploys to divert attention from the real issues, yet such statements by their own MLA clearly expose the hollowness of their claims," he added.

MLA Suspended for 'Anti-Party Activities'

The remarks came a day after the AAP Punjab unit suspended Maiserkhana from the party's primary membership with immediate effect, citing "anti-party activities and indiscipline."

The action followed an emotional social media video in which the Maur MLA raised concerns over teacher shortages and other basic issues in government schools in his constituency. Maiserkhana had said that he had repeatedly urged the government and senior party leaders to fill vacant teaching posts. He also highlighted the situation at a government school attended by his children and questioned the state government's claims regarding its education reforms.

Political Fallout in Punjab

The MLA's intervention has since triggered a political exchange in Punjab, with opposition parties using his allegations to question the AAP government's claims on education. The BJP and Congress have targeted the ruling party over the episode, while the AAP has maintained that Maiserkhana's conduct amounted to anti-party activity and indiscipline. (ANI)

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