New Punjab Congress President Meets Former PM Manmohan Singh's Wife, Takes Her Blessings

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Pargat Singh, the newly appointed Congress President in Punjab, visited former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh's residence on Sunday and sought his wife Gursharan Kaur's blessings. He also shared images of his meeting with Dr Singh's family members on his 'X' account and wrote that the former Prime Minister will always be remembered for his integrity and dedication to the nation.

“Met Smt. Gursharan Kaur Ji, wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Took her blessings and paid my respects while remembering Sardar Manmohan Singh Ji. His simplicity, integrity and dedication to the nation will always remain an inspiration,” the newly Punjab Congress president posted on his 'X' account..

Speaking to IANS about the same, he said, "He (Dr. Manmohan Singh) was a Prime Minister of our country who left behind a legacy not just in the country, but across the entire world. So, I believe that work should begin only after taking blessings from his wife.”

He also met veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni.

“After that, Ambika ji is there, because she has made a very significant contribution to Punjab. So, as I said, I wanted to finish all this from Delhi first before going to Punjab," he added.

Recently, Punjab Congress witnessed a change in leadership after Amarinder Singh Raja Warring resigned as Punjab Congress chief, making way for MLA Pargat Singh, who was appointed as the new president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

His appointment is expected to bring a new direction to the party's efforts in the state. The Congress leadership has emphasised continuity in the functioning of the state unit by retaining the existing Working Presidents and election committee heads. This move is aimed at ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted organisational work in Punjab.

Pargat Singh's appointment to the key post, ahead of Assembly elections, is being viewed as a significant development for the Punjab Congress as it seeks to revitalise its presence and enhance connect with workers and the public across the state.