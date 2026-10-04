Sri Lanka Drop Asalanka For Pakistan ODI Tri-Series, Avishka, Sahan Recalled

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka have named their squad for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan, featuring the hosts and England, and have dropped former captain Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka, who was the vice-captain for the white-ball series against England, had scores of 1, 11 and 7 during the one-dayers and has faced the axe.

Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige have been recalled in the squad for the ODI tri-series that begins on October 18 in Rawalpindi and runs till October 31.

They come in place of Asalanka and the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, who is out due to the hamstring injury he picked up during the England tour. Asalanka was part of the leadership group for the England tour, being the vice-captain.

The 29-year-old led the T20I team in the absence of regular skipper Kusal Mendis, who missed out due to a hamstring injury. He was also in line to lead them in the ODIs, but Mendis made a return.

In England, Asalanka made a return to the T20Is after being sidelined for six months, with his last outing coming in the 2026 World Cup. Asalanka was also removed as ODI captain in May 2026 but was brought back into the leadership group for the England series. He now misses out on the ODIs.

This removal follows Asalanka's exclusion from the T20I squad for the Pakistan series, which begins on October 9.

The Sri Lanka ODI squad remains unchanged otherwise from the 1-2 ODI series defeat to England. Pathum Nissanka and Dushmantha Chameera are in the side despite their fitness concerns. Nissanka was ruled out of the Pakistan T20Is, and the SLC confirmed that he will travel with the side only if declared fit. Chameera was picked for the T20Is subject to fitness clearance.

Sri Lanka squad for ODI tri-series: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga