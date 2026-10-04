Ports Maintain Growth Momentum Through Nine Months

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's ports (Hamad, Ruwais and Doha) handled more than 648,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers during the first nine months of 2026, alongside hundreds of thousands of tonnes of general and bulk cargo, highlighting the scale of maritime activity through the country's ports during the period.

According to figures released yesterday by Mwani Qatar, the country's ports handled 648,164 TEUs between January and September 2026. The ports also recorded substantial volumes across several other cargo categories, including general cargo, bulk cargo, roll-on/roll-off (RORO) shipments and livestock.

A total of 1,277 vessels called at Qatar's ports during the nine-month period, according to the figures.

The general cargo volumes reached 442,103 tonnes, while bulk cargo accounted for 506,321 tonnes. Together, the two categories represented nearly one million tonnes of cargo handled through Qatar's port network during the period.

The ports also processed 24,726 RORO units. RORO cargo refers to vehicles and other wheeled cargo that can be driven or rolled on and off vessels, making the segment an important part of maritime logistics and vehicle transportation.

Livestock shipments were another significant component of port activity. The ports handled 128,775 heads of livestock during the review period.

These ports serve as an effective link between markets in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America, contributing to reducing cargo transit time and improving the efficiency of supply chains.

Qatar's ports also support the country's plan to diversify the economy by facilitating export and re-export operations, enhancing the ability of local industries to access foreign markets, and promoting maritime tourism. The three ports serve different functions within Qatar's maritime infrastructure.

Hamad Port, located south of Doha, is Qatar's principal commercial port and plays a central role in the country's container and cargo operations. Ruwais Port, in northern Qatar, supports maritime activity serving the northern parts of the country.

Meanwhile Old Doha Port – The Terminal reinforces its leading role in boosting the cruise tourism sector and solidifying the State's global presence in the travel industry, in line with the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030.

The figures provide a snapshot of Qatar's maritime activity through the first three quarters of the year, covering a broad range of cargo types rather than containers alone.

In addition to containerised goods, the movement of general and bulk cargo reflects the variety of commodities passing through the country's ports. The general cargo can include individually handled goods and consignments, while bulk cargo generally consists of commodities transported in large quantities.

The vessel calls recorded during the period underline the breadth of shipping activity across Qatar's port network. The combination of vessel calls and cargo volumes reflects the ports' role in facilitating the movement of goods, vehicles, livestock and other commodities into and through the country.

The latest figures come as Qatar continues to rely on its maritime infrastructure as a key part of its wider transport and logistics network, connecting the country to regional and international shipping routes.

Hamad Port is a major gateway for Qatar's trade and supply chain network, with links to more than 100 maritime destinations worldwide, supporting food security and national exports. Its annual design capacity of 7.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units that can accommodate future trade growth and domestic demand.

The port's efficiency is supported by a fully integrated 24/7 operating system that monitors vessel, container, and truck movements, ensures continuous coordination among relevant entities, and extends to preventive maintenance and emergency readiness to keep cargo and supply chains moving smoothly and reliably.