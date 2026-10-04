Commercial Bank, Alternatif Bank Support Turkish Companies' Expansion Into Gulf

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank and Alternatif Bank brought Turkish companies and key regional stakeholders together at 'Beyond Borders: Empowering Turkish Business in the Gulf Region,' held with the support of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK). Senior representatives from National Bank of Oman and United Arab Bank, in which Commercial Bank holds equity stakes, also attended the event, which explored investment, financing and growth opportunities across the Gulf.

Designed to strengthen economic and commercial ties between Türkiye and Gulf countries, the event addressed regional investment and growth opportunities, access to finance, cross-border banking, trade finance and corporate banking solutions. It enabled Turkish business leaders to engage directly with leading financial institutions in the Gulf, creating a foundation for new partnerships.

The event brought together a distinguished group of senior representatives, including Commercial Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Moss; Chair of the DEİK Türkiye–Qatar Business Council, Abdullah Altunkum; United Arab Bank Chief Executive Officer, Shirish Bhide; and National Bank of Oman Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Al Hinai. Guest speakers Prof. Dr. Hakan Kara and Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kasım Han shared their assessments of the outlook for Türkiye and Gulf markets, geopolitical developments and regional economic conditions, offering perspectives relevant to investment and growth decisions.

Chair of Alternatif Bank and Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Commercial Bank Omar Hussain Alfardan, said:“We see strong potential for long-term partnerships between Türkiye and the Gulf.”

Commenting on the event, he added:“There is considerable potential to deepen economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf through mutual investment, long-term partnerships and new forms of cooperation. Türkiye's manufacturing and entrepreneurial strengths complement the Gulf's investment capacity and regional connections."

“We see 'Beyond Borders' as an opportunity to turn that potential into tangible prospects, forge new connections among business leaders and lay the groundwork for lasting partnerships. We will continue to combine Alternatif Bank's strengths in Türkiye with Commercial Bank Group's regional experience and reach to support the development of trade and investment between Türkiye and the Gulf.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank Stephen Moss, said:“We are strengthening cooperation between Türkiye and the Gulf through new opportunities”

Highlighting the event's significance for economic relations between Türkiye and the Gulf Moss added:“Türkiye is an important trade and investment partner for Qatar and the wider Gulf. Our regional financial network has an important role to play in taking these economic ties further. Alongside Commercial Bank of Qatar's strong position in Qatar, our 35.89% stake in National Bank of Oman and 39.99% stake in United Arab Bank are important elements of our regional presence across Türkiye, Qatar, Oman and the UAE."

"Drawing on our longstanding relationship with Alternatif Bank, we bring together its knowledge of the Turkish market with the regional experience of Commercial Bank of Qatar, United Arab Bank and National Bank of Oman."

"This allows us to support Turkish companies as they access finance, enter Gulf markets and build lasting business partnerships. Organised in cooperation with DEİK, 'Beyond Borders' provides a valuable platform for turning these connections into new opportunities and deepening economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf.”

Chair of the DEİK Türkiye–Qatar Business Council, Abdullah Altunkum, said:“The Gulf holds significant potential for Turkish businesses”

Noting that ties between Türkiye and Qatar continue to grow on a foundation of dialogue and mutual trust, Abdullah Altunkum added:“Our aim is to turn these strong relations into more trade, investment and tangible cooperation. We also see Qatar as an important partner in helping Turkish companies access opportunities across the wider Gulf. With its financial strength, investment capacity and opportunities across different sectors, the region holds significant potential for Turkish businesses. To establish a strong and lasting presence in new markets, companies need access to finance, connections with the right partners and a close understanding of local dynamics alongside commercial opportunities. As the DEİK Türkiye–Qatar Business Council, we will continue to help Turkish companies pursue opportunities in Qatar and across the Gulf more effectively.”