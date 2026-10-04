'Little Naham' Revives Qatar's Maritime Musical Heritage For A New Generation

The Music Affairs Center at Qatar's Ministry of Culture is advancing efforts to preserve and pass on the country's traditional musical heritage through its“Little Naham” team, a training initiative introducing children to the maritime arts historically associated with pearl diving and life aboard traditional sailing vessels.

The programme brings together nahma, traditional maritime rhythms and movements linked to sailors' work, giving children practical experience of cultural traditions that played an important role in Qatar's seafaring history. The team consists of 10 children, who have undergone intensive training in several maritime arts. Two participants are also being trained as young nahams, or traditional lead sea singers. The initiative extends beyond vocal performance, teaching rhythm, movement and the traditional tasks and working environment associated with pearl-diving voyages.

The programme was developed by Naham Ali al-Haddad, a member of the Music Affairs Center and the team's trainer. He said the initiative aims to connect children with the environment in which nahma and other maritime arts originated, rather than presenting them simply as historical songs. Training began several months ago at different locations, including dedicated halls and Bait Al Sulaiti, affiliated with the Music Affairs Center. After receiving instruction in nahma, rhythms and traditional movements, the children progressed to practical field training aboard a traditional dhow.

Al-Haddad described the move from training rooms to the sea as an important part of the educational process, allowing the children to experience the setting in which these traditions developed. The field sessions also help them understand the relationship between the naham's singing, collective rhythms, movements and the work performed by sailors.

The programme covers a range of maritime arts, and the training is delivered by specialists in different aspects of the tradition. Besides, the initiative reflects a broader effort to preserve Qatar's maritime cultural memory by combining knowledge, practical experience and performance. The team is also preparing for a dedicated future performance, where the children will present a selection of the maritime arts they have learned, combining singing, rhythm and traditional movement.

Music Affairs Center Ministry of Culture Little Naham Qatar