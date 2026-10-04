Sri Lanka Showcases Its Culinary And Tourism Potential At The 10Th Village International De La Gastronomie In Paris

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Paris successfully showcased Sri Lanka's rich culinary heritage, cultural traditions and tourism attractions at the 10th edition of the Village International de la Gastronomie, held at Place de la Concorde in Paris, France, from 10 to 13 September 2026.

Sri Lanka's participation marked its return to this prestigious international gastronomic event after 2018, providing a valuable platform to present Sri Lankan cuisine and culture to a diverse French and international audience. The 2026 edition attracted more than 100,000 visitors, with 73 embassies in Paris participating in the event.

The Sri Lankan booth, conducted by Chef Shriyani Perera in collaboration with First Secretary (Commercial) of the Embassy, Prasadi Boomawalage, was officially opened by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to France, Sugeeshwara Gunaratna, on 10 September 2026. The booth attracted considerable interest throughout the four-day event, with visitors having the opportunity to discover and taste a variety of traditional dishes and refreshments, including hoppers, kottu, rolls, samosa, wade and ulundu wade, roti, Sri Lankan soft drinks and Ceylon Tea.

Sri Lankan cultural performances were also presented during the four-day event, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the country's participation. The traditional performances attracted considerable attention and appreciation from the visitors, further enhancing the visibility of Sri Lanka's cultural heritage.

During the four days, the close connection between Sri Lanka's diverse culinary traditions, cultural heritage and tourism experiences was highlighted. The event provided an opportunity to reach new audiences and enhance awareness of Sri Lanka among visitors interested in gastronomy, culture and tourism.