Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath Participates In 81St UN General Assembly Meets UN Secretary General

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath called for international cooperation on economic resilience, climate action and development during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he also met Secretary-General António Guterres on 30 September.

Herath participated in the assembly's 81st session from 27 to 30 September 2026 and addressed the general debate on 28 September.

His address emphasised dialogue and multilateral cooperation under the theme 'Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all'.

He discussed Sri Lanka's recovery from the 2022 economic crisis and the rebuilding required following Cyclone Ditwah. He called for fairer debt arrangements and development financing to help middle-income countries strengthen resilience to external shocks.

Herath outlined government commitments on poverty, inequality, health, education, anti-corruption and reconciliation. He also called for international cooperation on digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence and the rules governing its use.

Ocean protection and sustainable use featured in his address, including Sri Lanka's engagement with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the agreement covering marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction.

At a separate high-level meeting on 29 September, Herath called for progress towards nuclear disarmament and for resources spent on nuclear weapons to be redirected towards development, health, education, energy and climate challenges.

According to the Foreign Ministry, his meeting with Guterres covered economic recovery, reforms and reconciliation. The ministry reported that Guterres reiterated support for Sri Lanka's development and reconciliation efforts.

Herath also met UN peace operations chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix and operational support chief Atul Khare to discuss cooperation, including peacekeeping.

Bilateral meetings with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Iran and Nepal addressed shared priorities and opportunities for further cooperation. Throughout the visit, Herath presented economic resilience, sustainable development and international engagement as priorities for Sri Lanka's diplomacy.