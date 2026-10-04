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Cloudflare Launches Basin: A More Open and Accessible Data Platform for Developers
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 2nd October, 2026: Cloudflare, Inc., the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Cloudflare Basin, a data platform that gives developers and enterprises a simpler, more affordable way to build applications powered by their own data. Built on Apache Iceberg and Cloudflare R2, Basin gives teams an open, serverless way to ingest, store, catalog and query analytical data across the tools they already use.
Sophisticated data analytics has long required a dedicated data engineering team and the budget to match. Running a modern data stack usually means standing up dedicated servers sized ahead of demand, stitching together separate systems to collect and analyze data, and paying fees every time data moves between clouds. The infrastructure has been expensive enough to build and operate that the teams who could do it well were the ones who could already afford to. Basin changes that. Data is stored in an open, industry-standard format that any compatible tool can read directly - no copying, no converting, no lock-in. Collection, organization, and analysis all run on Cloudflare's network on demand, with no dedicated servers to manage and no fees to move data in or out.
“Developers shouldn’t need to become data infrastructure operators just to answer questions from their own data,” said Dane Knecht, CTO at Cloudflare. “With Cloudflare Basin, we are bringing the same serverless model that developers expect from Cloudflare to analytics: no clusters to manage, no unnecessary data movement, and open standards that keep customers in control of their data.”
With Basin, customers can:
•Own their data, not just access It: Data is stored in Apache Iceberg, an open, industry-standard format, so teams can analyze it with any compatible tool and are never locked into a single vendor.
•Skip the server setup: Basin runs on Cloudflare’s global network which allows developers to ingest, store, and query data in seconds without provisioning or managing infrastructure.
•Eliminate data transfer fees: Querying data using tools from different clouds, platforms, or regions carries no transfer fees.
“We moved our entire company's data pipeline to Basin Pipelines, Catalog, and SQL,” said Dax Raad, co-founder of Anomaly, creators of popular open source AI coding agent OpenCode, “We replaced a complex AWS S3 and Athena setup with a cleaner, serverless architecture that reliably handles all of our event data.” “Bobsled is a data product platform that the world's most advanced data teams use to build and distribute AI-ready data to partners, vendors and customers," said Julien Grobbelaar, Head of Platform at Bobsled.
"Basin allows us to build data products that can be made accessible in any region of every major data and AI platform, all at production-grade reliability and a fraction of the cost thanks to zero egress fees.”
Cloudflare Basin is generally available today. Developers can get started with Cloudflare Basin by visiting
Sophisticated data analytics has long required a dedicated data engineering team and the budget to match. Running a modern data stack usually means standing up dedicated servers sized ahead of demand, stitching together separate systems to collect and analyze data, and paying fees every time data moves between clouds. The infrastructure has been expensive enough to build and operate that the teams who could do it well were the ones who could already afford to. Basin changes that. Data is stored in an open, industry-standard format that any compatible tool can read directly - no copying, no converting, no lock-in. Collection, organization, and analysis all run on Cloudflare's network on demand, with no dedicated servers to manage and no fees to move data in or out.
“Developers shouldn’t need to become data infrastructure operators just to answer questions from their own data,” said Dane Knecht, CTO at Cloudflare. “With Cloudflare Basin, we are bringing the same serverless model that developers expect from Cloudflare to analytics: no clusters to manage, no unnecessary data movement, and open standards that keep customers in control of their data.”
With Basin, customers can:
•Own their data, not just access It: Data is stored in Apache Iceberg, an open, industry-standard format, so teams can analyze it with any compatible tool and are never locked into a single vendor.
•Skip the server setup: Basin runs on Cloudflare’s global network which allows developers to ingest, store, and query data in seconds without provisioning or managing infrastructure.
•Eliminate data transfer fees: Querying data using tools from different clouds, platforms, or regions carries no transfer fees.
“We moved our entire company's data pipeline to Basin Pipelines, Catalog, and SQL,” said Dax Raad, co-founder of Anomaly, creators of popular open source AI coding agent OpenCode, “We replaced a complex AWS S3 and Athena setup with a cleaner, serverless architecture that reliably handles all of our event data.” “Bobsled is a data product platform that the world's most advanced data teams use to build and distribute AI-ready data to partners, vendors and customers," said Julien Grobbelaar, Head of Platform at Bobsled.
"Basin allows us to build data products that can be made accessible in any region of every major data and AI platform, all at production-grade reliability and a fraction of the cost thanks to zero egress fees.”
Cloudflare Basin is generally available today. Developers can get started with Cloudflare Basin by visiting
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