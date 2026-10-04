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Al Ramz Capital launches UAE Energy Competition to deepen investor engagement with UAE capital markets
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 2 October 2026: Al Ramz Capital L.L.C, a leading UAE financial institution, has announced the launch of the UAE Energy Competition, a new initiative designed to encourage greater investor participation and engagement with the UAE’s capital markets through a performance-based trading competition focused on selected UAE-listed energy securities.
The competition is open to eligible Al Ramz clients who opt in through an approved Al Ramz digital channel. Top performers in each round stand to win up to 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles, with no minimum investment required and participants able to compete using their existing eligible holdings.
Running between 14 September and 25 December 2026, the competition consists of three independent rounds:
•Round 1: 21 September – 20 October
•Round 2: 27 October – 24 November
•Round 3: 30 November – 25 December
Karim Schoeib, Group CEO, Investment Banking at Al Ramz, said: “At Al Ramz, we believe that broader participation in capital markets should be supported by greater financial knowledge and a stronger understanding of how markets work. The UAE Energy Competition forms part of our wider efforts to create engaging experiences that encourage informed participation, strengthen financial literacy and help individuals build the knowledge and confidence needed to make more considered investment decisions.”
He added: “As the UAE’s capital markets continue to deepen and attract a growing and increasingly diverse investor base, we see an important opportunity to contribute to a stronger investment culture. By connecting real-market participation with practical learning and engagement, we aim to support a more informed generation of investors and contribute to a culture of long-term wealth creation across the UAE.”
In each round, prizes will be allocated to the top ten eligible performers as follows:
•1st Place: 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles
•2nd Place: 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles
•3rd Place: 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles
•4th-10th Place: 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles each
Each participant may receive an award only once throughout the competition, extending the opportunity for recognition across a broader pool of participants over the three rounds. All participation remains subject to applicable laws, regulations and Al Ramz’s market-conduct and compliance requirements.
Participants will be ranked using Time-Weighted Return (TWR), expressed as a percentage, which measures the performance of eligible holdings rather than the amount invested. This enables portfolios of different sizes to be assessed on the same basis, while neutralizing the impact of deposits and withdrawals during each round.
The UAE Energy Competition is organized, operated and sponsored solely by Al Ramz Capital L.L.C. It does not constitute investment advice, portfolio management or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Trading in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of invested capital, and past performance is not indicative of future results.
The competition is open to eligible Al Ramz clients who opt in through an approved Al Ramz digital channel. Top performers in each round stand to win up to 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles, with no minimum investment required and participants able to compete using their existing eligible holdings.
Running between 14 September and 25 December 2026, the competition consists of three independent rounds:
•Round 1: 21 September – 20 October
•Round 2: 27 October – 24 November
•Round 3: 30 November – 25 December
Karim Schoeib, Group CEO, Investment Banking at Al Ramz, said: “At Al Ramz, we believe that broader participation in capital markets should be supported by greater financial knowledge and a stronger understanding of how markets work. The UAE Energy Competition forms part of our wider efforts to create engaging experiences that encourage informed participation, strengthen financial literacy and help individuals build the knowledge and confidence needed to make more considered investment decisions.”
He added: “As the UAE’s capital markets continue to deepen and attract a growing and increasingly diverse investor base, we see an important opportunity to contribute to a stronger investment culture. By connecting real-market participation with practical learning and engagement, we aim to support a more informed generation of investors and contribute to a culture of long-term wealth creation across the UAE.”
In each round, prizes will be allocated to the top ten eligible performers as follows:
•1st Place: 1,000,000 Etihad Guest Miles
•2nd Place: 500,000 Etihad Guest Miles
•3rd Place: 250,000 Etihad Guest Miles
•4th-10th Place: 100,000 Etihad Guest Miles each
Each participant may receive an award only once throughout the competition, extending the opportunity for recognition across a broader pool of participants over the three rounds. All participation remains subject to applicable laws, regulations and Al Ramz’s market-conduct and compliance requirements.
Participants will be ranked using Time-Weighted Return (TWR), expressed as a percentage, which measures the performance of eligible holdings rather than the amount invested. This enables portfolios of different sizes to be assessed on the same basis, while neutralizing the impact of deposits and withdrawals during each round.
The UAE Energy Competition is organized, operated and sponsored solely by Al Ramz Capital L.L.C. It does not constitute investment advice, portfolio management or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. Trading in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of invested capital, and past performance is not indicative of future results.
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