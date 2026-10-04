Container Traffic Points To Busy Port Activity In 9 Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar ports handled more than 648,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container traffic during January-September 2026, according to figures released by Mwani Qatar for the past nine months. The results show sustained activity across the country's three maritime gateways: Hamad Port, Old Doha Port (The Terminal) and Ruwais Port.

Over the nine-month period, the ports received 1,277 vessels, an average of about 142 calls a month, or nearly five a day. Containers made up the largest share of activity, with 648,164 TEUs handled. That works out to roughly 72,000 TEUs a month, or about 2,400 a day, and underlines the role of Hamad Port as Qatar's main commercial gateway for imports and regional supply chains.

Bulk and general cargo also recorded high volumes. Bulk cargo reached 506,321 tonnes, an average of about 56,000 tonnes a month, while general cargo totalled 442,103 tonnes, or roughly 49,000 tonnes a month. Together the two categories exceeded 948,000 tonnes, with bulk cargo accounting for around 53% of the combined volume and general cargo about 47%. To Page 2

Vehicle and equipment shipments remained steady. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO) operations handled 24,726 units over the period, equivalent to around 2,750 units a month, or about 90 a day. RORO traffic covers cars, trucks and other wheeled cargo that is driven on and off vessels.

Livestock handling reached 128,775 heads, an average of about 14,300 a month, which helps provide a steady supply of fresh meat products to the local market to keep up with the demand. Spread across the 273 days of the reporting period, the figures give a clear picture of daily port activity. On an average day, the ports processed about 2,374 TEUs, roughly 3,474 tonnes of bulk and general cargo, around 91 RORO units and about 472 head of livestock. Bulk cargo outpaced general cargo by 64,218 tonnes, a margin of about 14.5%. Measured against the 1,277 vessel calls, container volumes equate to roughly 508 TEUs per call, although this is a broad indicator because the vessel total also includes bulk carriers, general cargo ships, RORO vessels and livestock carriers.