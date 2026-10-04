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After Five Years, Actress Tanishaa Mukerji Returns to the Screen with Director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma’s Multi-Decade Parsi-Set Story
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Tanishaa Muker’i’s return to the big screen comes with a character-driven story that has given filmmaker Kapil Kaustubh Sh’rma’s Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai. Following the success of Margao Files, Kapil is stepping into the world of a slice-of-life drama that travels across decades and explores how people, relationships and emotions change with time. Set against the Parsi community of Mumbai, the film moves from the 1990s to 2025 and brings together elements of romance, humour and human emotion.
At the heart of the film is Tanishaa Mukerji, whose character goes through different stages of life. For Kapil, casting her was not simply about bringing a familiar face back to the screen, but about finding an actor who could convincingly inhabit the character across different ages.
Speaking about Ta’ishaa’s return and the film, director Kapil Kaustubh Sharm“ says, “Tanishaa is an actor who has a certain emotional quality that was very important for this character. The story moves across different stages of life, and I wanted someone who could bring honesty and depth to that journey. Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai is a very personal film for me. It is about relationships, changing times and the beauty of ordinary life, and I believe Tanishaa has brought a very special sensitivity to the ”haracter.”
The film also re’lects Kapil’s interest in creating stories rooted in real environments. Several portions have been filmed in authentic Parsi homes across South Mumbai and Dadar Parsi Colony. Kapil has worked closely with members of the Parsi community while developing the film to ensure that its cultural details, mannerisms and dialect remain authentic.
This attention to detail co’es from Kapil’s own approach to filmmaking. From his debut with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo to films such as Dunno Y Na Jaane…Kyun, Dunno Y 2… Life Is a Moment and Love Is Love, his work has moved across different subjects and formats, with human relationships remaining an important element of his storytelling.
Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai sees Kapil take on multiple responsibilities. Apart from writing and directing the film, he is also producing it and appearing as an actor. He plays a Parsi character whose journey spans different ages, requiring him to undergo a physical transformation for the older portions of the story.
The filmmaker has also drawn from his own cinematic memories for the project. The title Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai was inspired by the song from the 1978 film Khatta Meetha, a film that introduced Kapil to the Parsi world on screen when he was young.
The ensemble includes Sushmita Mukherjee, Kitu Gidwani, Pervein Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Shahrukh Sirus Irani, Dolly Thakore and Ananya Dutta alongside Tanishaa.
For Kapil, the film represents an opportunity to tell a quieter, more emotionally driven story while bringing an authentic slice of Mumbai and its Parsi community to the screen.
Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai is also expected to be taken on the international festival circuit before its theatrical release.
At the heart of the film is Tanishaa Mukerji, whose character goes through different stages of life. For Kapil, casting her was not simply about bringing a familiar face back to the screen, but about finding an actor who could convincingly inhabit the character across different ages.
Speaking about Ta’ishaa’s return and the film, director Kapil Kaustubh Sharm“ says, “Tanishaa is an actor who has a certain emotional quality that was very important for this character. The story moves across different stages of life, and I wanted someone who could bring honesty and depth to that journey. Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai is a very personal film for me. It is about relationships, changing times and the beauty of ordinary life, and I believe Tanishaa has brought a very special sensitivity to the ”haracter.”
The film also re’lects Kapil’s interest in creating stories rooted in real environments. Several portions have been filmed in authentic Parsi homes across South Mumbai and Dadar Parsi Colony. Kapil has worked closely with members of the Parsi community while developing the film to ensure that its cultural details, mannerisms and dialect remain authentic.
This attention to detail co’es from Kapil’s own approach to filmmaking. From his debut with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo to films such as Dunno Y Na Jaane…Kyun, Dunno Y 2… Life Is a Moment and Love Is Love, his work has moved across different subjects and formats, with human relationships remaining an important element of his storytelling.
Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai sees Kapil take on multiple responsibilities. Apart from writing and directing the film, he is also producing it and appearing as an actor. He plays a Parsi character whose journey spans different ages, requiring him to undergo a physical transformation for the older portions of the story.
The filmmaker has also drawn from his own cinematic memories for the project. The title Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai was inspired by the song from the 1978 film Khatta Meetha, a film that introduced Kapil to the Parsi world on screen when he was young.
The ensemble includes Sushmita Mukherjee, Kitu Gidwani, Pervein Dastur, Delnaaz Irani, Tanaaz Irani, Shahrukh Sirus Irani, Dolly Thakore and Ananya Dutta alongside Tanishaa.
For Kapil, the film represents an opportunity to tell a quieter, more emotionally driven story while bringing an authentic slice of Mumbai and its Parsi community to the screen.
Zindagi Phir Bhi Khoobsurat Hai is also expected to be taken on the international festival circuit before its theatrical release.
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