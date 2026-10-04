403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2026 Diwali Edition) Inaugurated by Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai, October –, 2026 – The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) proudly inaugurated the 10th edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS 2026 Diwali Edition), celebrated as #Huma—aApna’how—India’s most premium B2B jewellery —xhibition—at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Inaugurated today, the show will continue until October 4, 2026, bringing together jewellers, designers, buyers, and industry leaders from across India and abroad.
The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, along with Guest of Honour Mr. Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, IAGES, Mr. Mahesh Jain, President, UP Sarafa Association, and Special Guest Mr. Rajiv Jain, Chairman, JJS. The event was also attended by Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman GJC; Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman GJC; Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor GJS and Past Chairman GJC; along with members of the GJC Committee of Administration and other senior industry leaders, underscoring the collective strength a’d unity of India’s jewellery fraternity.
Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, said: "It is a privilege to inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), a platform that reflects the strength, creativity, and resilience of India’s jewellery industry. Maharashtra has always been a hub for trade and craftsmanship, and GJS showcases how tradition and innovation can come together to drive growth. I congratulate GJC for creating this worldclass exhibition and for their continued efforts to empower jewellers, entrepreneurs, and artisans across the country."
On the occasion Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC said
Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC: “The successful inauguration of GJS2026 reflects the resilience and vibrancy of our industry. As festive demand grows stronger, this platform will highlight innovations that cater to evolving consumer preferences while keeping heritage intact. We are proud to see GJS emerge as the ultimate sourcing destination for jewellers across India”and abroad.”
Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS and Past Chairman of GJC: “GJS is more t—an an exhibition—it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and’opportunity. Today’s inauguration sets the tone for three days of networking, knowledge sharing, and recognition, including the prestigious National Jewellery Awards tomorrow. Together, we are shaping the future of the industry with c”nfidence and vision.”
This show will be Featuring di—erse product categories—Gold & Silver Jewellery, Couture & Diamond studded Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearls, Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery, —nd Allied & Machinery’GJS is a tribute to India’s 5,000yearold jewellery heritage while showcasing a brand new legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence.
The grand inauguration ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, along with Guest of Honour Mr. Srinivas Injeti, Chairman, IAGES, Mr. Mahesh Jain, President, UP Sarafa Association, and Special Guest Mr. Rajiv Jain, Chairman, JJS. The event was also attended by Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman GJC; Mr. Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman GJC; Mr. Saiyam Mehra, Convenor GJS and Past Chairman GJC; along with members of the GJC Committee of Administration and other senior industry leaders, underscoring the collective strength a’d unity of India’s jewellery fraternity.
Shri Uday Samant Ji, Cabinet Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, said: "It is a privilege to inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS), a platform that reflects the strength, creativity, and resilience of India’s jewellery industry. Maharashtra has always been a hub for trade and craftsmanship, and GJS showcases how tradition and innovation can come together to drive growth. I congratulate GJC for creating this worldclass exhibition and for their continued efforts to empower jewellers, entrepreneurs, and artisans across the country."
On the occasion Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of GJC said
Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman of GJC: “The successful inauguration of GJS2026 reflects the resilience and vibrancy of our industry. As festive demand grows stronger, this platform will highlight innovations that cater to evolving consumer preferences while keeping heritage intact. We are proud to see GJS emerge as the ultimate sourcing destination for jewellers across India”and abroad.”
Saiyam Mehra, Convenor of GJS and Past Chairman of GJC: “GJS is more t—an an exhibition—it is a celebration of resilience, creativity, and’opportunity. Today’s inauguration sets the tone for three days of networking, knowledge sharing, and recognition, including the prestigious National Jewellery Awards tomorrow. Together, we are shaping the future of the industry with c”nfidence and vision.”
This show will be Featuring di—erse product categories—Gold & Silver Jewellery, Couture & Diamond studded Jewellery, Loose Diamonds, Gemstones & Pearls, Lab Grown Diamonds & Jewellery, —nd Allied & Machinery’GJS is a tribute to India’s 5,000yearold jewellery heritage while showcasing a brand new legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment