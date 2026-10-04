Sheikha Jawaher Visits Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Consort of H H the Amir, H H Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani visited the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre yesterday, marking the final day of the 22nd edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026.

Her Highness toured the exhibition halls, viewing the latest collections of fine jewellery, exceptional timepieces and rare gemstones presented by leading local, regional and international brands.

The visit underscored the enduring interest of Qatar's leadership in supporting the luxury sector and providing platforms for Qatari creativity to shine on the regional and global stage.

Owned by Qatar Tourism, brought by Visit Qatar and organised by Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC), the week-long exhibition ran from September 28 to October 3 under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

It brought together 49 exhibitors representing more than 500 brands from 30 countries, reinforcing DJWE's position as one of the region's premier specialised luxury events.

A distinctive feature of the 2026 edition was the return of three dedicated pavilions. The Qatari Designers Pavilion, sponsored by Scale7, placed local creativity at the centre of the exhibition and featured six talents: Midad Jewellery, M Royal Collection, Kaltham's Pavilion, H Jewelry, Ghand Jewellery and Alghla Jewellery.

The Turkish Pavilion presented two brands, while the Indian Pavilion showcased five houses highlighting distinctive craftsmanship and design traditions.

A major international addition this year was the participation of Christie's, the renowned auction house with a 260-year heritage. Its specialists contributed to the newly launched DJWE Studio through talks, guided experiences and educational sessions, exploring jewellery, watch markets and design trends.

Throughout the week the Studio also hosted workshops, panel discussions, mentorship moments connecting emerging designers with industry leaders, and certificate courses examining the relationship between art, jewellery and watches.

Complementary programmes included a five-part entrepreneurship series by Qatar Development Bank through Scale7 focusing on funding, brand building and buyer positioning, as well as influencer talks and masterclasses presented by Visit Qatar in partnership with the Picasso Institute.

The exhibition opened to the public on September 28 and welcomed visitors on weekdays from noon to 10pm and on Friday from 3pm to 10pm. Entry was free, with online registration facilitated through official channels.

Over more than two decades, DJWE has evolved into a significant B2B and B2C platform that connects international and regional brands, Qatari designers and industry professionals with audiences from Qatar and beyond.

The 2026 edition further strengthened Doha's standing as a destination for high-value specialised events while offering visitors exclusive access to exceptional craftsmanship and the stories behind the pieces.

Her Highness's presence on the closing day added a distinguished note to an edition that successfully blended heritage, innovation and international collaboration, leaving exhibitors and visitors with a strong sense of the exhibition's continued vitality and importance on Qatar's cultural and economic calendar.