Shehan Karunathilaka And Education New Zealand Showcase The Value Of Learning Beyond The Classroom At Colombo International Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Booker Prize-winning author Shehan Karunatilaka partnered with Education New Zealand for literary activities at the Colombo International Book Fair 2026, including a creative writing workshop for winners of its Short Story Challenge.

The programme brought together school and university students, aspiring writers, educators and readers for discussions on storytelling, imagination and learning.

Karunatilaka shared experiences from his writing career and worked with emerging writers on developing their craft. Education New Zealand linked the activities to its focus on learning beyond academic achievement.

The author studied at Whanganui Collegiate School and Massey University in New Zealand, according to the organisers. His participation connected that educational background with his subsequent work as a novelist and writer.

Karunatilaka's novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida won the 2022 Booker Prize. His writing also spans short stories, journalism and screenwriting, while his debut novel, Chinaman: The Legend of Pradeep Mathew, received several literary awards.

“I've been fortunate to learn from teachers, mentors and artists who helped shape my writing,” Karunatilaka said.

He described the collaboration as an opportunity to share experiences with young writers and encourage them to continue reading, creating and questioning. He also urged dedication to their craft as they sought new voices and stories.

Shafra Hamid, a final-year CINEC Campus student and one of the challenge's top ten winners, described the competition as an opportunity to think more critically about her writing and develop her voice.

She highlighted the value of learning from Karunatilaka and hearing how he approaches storytelling.

Education New Zealand presented the engagements as part of its Minds Made for More approach, which emphasises curiosity, independent thinking and skills that extend beyond classroom performance.

The book fair activities combined conversations with an established author and engagement for emerging writers, placing literature and creativity alongside discussion of international education.