GASL Invites Sri Lanka's Gem And Jewellery Industry To Attend JEWELS 2026

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's gem and jewellery industry is being called to take its place on a global platform as the JEWELS 2026 International Gem & Jewellery Exhibition & Competition takes place from 4–6 December 2026 at Colombo Lotus Tower.

Organised by the Gemmologists Association of Sri Lanka (GASL) under the theme“From Sri Lanka to the World,” JEWELS 2026 will bring together gem dealers, jewellers, designers, manufacturers, gemmologists, educators and emerging businesses under one roof.

First launched as a mineral show in 2002 and rebranded as JEWELS in 2008, the event has evolved into a platform combining trade, education, craftsmanship, competition and industry development.

Mrs. Chathurangani Arthanayaka, President of the Gemmologists Association of Sri Lanka, emphasized that“Sri Lanka has an extraordinary gem and jewellery heritage. JEWELS 2026 brings that heritage together with the talent and innovation of today's industry.” Meanwhile Mr. Shehan Daulagala, President-Elect of GASL and Chairman of JEWELS 2026 highlighted that“JEWELS 2026 gives businesses an opportunity to showcase their strengths, connect with new markets and create meaningful industry relationships."

The event will feature the JEWELS Competition, bringing education and professional excellence alongside trade. With opportunities to connect with customers, gain industry visibility and reach international audiences, GASL encourages businesses across the sector to secure their exhibition stalls early and make their presence felt at JEWELS 2026.