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Raysut Industrial City attracts nine projects worth over RO 6.5 million in H1 2026
(MENAFN- Madayn) Raysut Industrial City, affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, received 27 investment applications during the first half of 2026, of which nine new projects were localised with a total investment value of RO 6,550,000. Occupying a combined area of 32,702.8 sqm, the projects span several sectors, including food industries, iron manufacturing, mining industries, and services sector, among others. During the same period, five underperforming projects were addressed through their replacement with quality projects in targeted sectors.
Hamid bin Ali Bait Said, Acting Director General of Raysut Industrial City, said that by the end of the first half of 2026, the total cumulative investment volume in the industrial city had exceeded RO 521 million. The city employs 3,681 workers, of which 1,582 are Omanis, recording an Omanisation rate of more than 44%. “Raysut Industrial City currently covers an area of more than 3,994,141 sqm, with an occupancy rate of developed areas reaching around 98%. Future expansions are planned over an area of up to 10,053,468 sqm,” he said.
He noted that Madayn continues to implement a number of development projects and enhance basic services at Raysut Industrial City. These include providing water and wastewater services for Phases 2 and 3, as well as preparing studies and master plans for the future expansions. He added that several approved projects are expected to commence soon, including the expansion and development of infrastructure for new areas, the establishment of Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex, and a project to enhance the city’s security systems. These projects are expected to support Raysut Industrial City in accommodating new investment applications and strengthening its competitiveness.
Raysut Industrial City enjoys a strategic location, approximately 4 km from the Port of Salalah and 15 km from Salalah Airport. Its location provides access to markets in Africa and Asia, in addition to its proximity to the Yemeni market, thereby offering competitive advantages in export and logistics. Raysut Industrial City also provides an attractive environment for food and pharmaceutical industries in Dhofar Governorate. The management is currently working with a number of partners to explore investment opportunities across supply chains related to the medical sector, as well as the project of establishing a cluster for food industries.
Hamid bin Ali Bait Said, Acting Director General of Raysut Industrial City, said that by the end of the first half of 2026, the total cumulative investment volume in the industrial city had exceeded RO 521 million. The city employs 3,681 workers, of which 1,582 are Omanis, recording an Omanisation rate of more than 44%. “Raysut Industrial City currently covers an area of more than 3,994,141 sqm, with an occupancy rate of developed areas reaching around 98%. Future expansions are planned over an area of up to 10,053,468 sqm,” he said.
He noted that Madayn continues to implement a number of development projects and enhance basic services at Raysut Industrial City. These include providing water and wastewater services for Phases 2 and 3, as well as preparing studies and master plans for the future expansions. He added that several approved projects are expected to commence soon, including the expansion and development of infrastructure for new areas, the establishment of Madayn Entrepreneurial Complex, and a project to enhance the city’s security systems. These projects are expected to support Raysut Industrial City in accommodating new investment applications and strengthening its competitiveness.
Raysut Industrial City enjoys a strategic location, approximately 4 km from the Port of Salalah and 15 km from Salalah Airport. Its location provides access to markets in Africa and Asia, in addition to its proximity to the Yemeni market, thereby offering competitive advantages in export and logistics. Raysut Industrial City also provides an attractive environment for food and pharmaceutical industries in Dhofar Governorate. The management is currently working with a number of partners to explore investment opportunities across supply chains related to the medical sector, as well as the project of establishing a cluster for food industries.
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