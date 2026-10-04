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Al Baraka Group Announces Its Global Partnership for the 5th AlBaraka Summit in London
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Al Baraka Group B.S.C (C) has announced its sponsorship as a Global Partner of the 5th AlBaraka Summit in London, to be held on 13–14 October 2026 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. This sponsorship builds on the success of previous summits and reaffirms the Group’s commitment to advancing the Islamic economy and strengthening its presence and impact across global markets.
The summit will be held under the theme “Ethics in Action: Rebuilding Foundations and Advancing the Global Impact of the Islamic Economy”, and will bring together central bank governors, ministers, banking group CEOs, policymakers, investors, scholars, academics and industry experts from around the world to exchange insights on building a more ethical, resilient and sustainable Islamic economic system.
The summit’s sessions will address strategic leadership for the Islamic economy, including policy, regulation and global direction; strengthening ethical confidence across banking, investment and capital markets; strengthening social security through social funds and Takaful; and activating Waqf, Qard Hasan, Zakat and Sadaqat for social impact. The program will also explore the next-generation Islamic economy through digitalization, entrepreneurship, social media and the creative economy. In addition, the program will feature a special session held under the patronage of “Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award” entitled “From Research to Impact.” The session will provide postgraduate students at the Master’s and PhD levels with an opportunity to present their research and academic projects in Islamic economics and finance before a distinguished group of academics and experts.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to continue our Global Partnership of the AlBaraka Summit in London, which has become an important platform for dialogue on the future of the Islamic economy. This year’s theme affirms that ethics provide a fundamental foundation for building trust, achieving justice and creating sustainable value for societies. We look forward to the summit translating these principles into economic and financial policies and practices with tangible impact.”
The AlBaraka Summit continues a journey that began in 1981 with the launch of the AlBaraka Symposium for Islamic Economics by the late founder, Shaikh Saleh Kamel, may Allah have mercy on him, which, for more than four decades, has contributed to advancing thought and practice in Islamic economics and finance.
The summit will be held under the theme “Ethics in Action: Rebuilding Foundations and Advancing the Global Impact of the Islamic Economy”, and will bring together central bank governors, ministers, banking group CEOs, policymakers, investors, scholars, academics and industry experts from around the world to exchange insights on building a more ethical, resilient and sustainable Islamic economic system.
The summit’s sessions will address strategic leadership for the Islamic economy, including policy, regulation and global direction; strengthening ethical confidence across banking, investment and capital markets; strengthening social security through social funds and Takaful; and activating Waqf, Qard Hasan, Zakat and Sadaqat for social impact. The program will also explore the next-generation Islamic economy through digitalization, entrepreneurship, social media and the creative economy. In addition, the program will feature a special session held under the patronage of “Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award” entitled “From Research to Impact.” The session will provide postgraduate students at the Master’s and PhD levels with an opportunity to present their research and academic projects in Islamic economics and finance before a distinguished group of academics and experts.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to continue our Global Partnership of the AlBaraka Summit in London, which has become an important platform for dialogue on the future of the Islamic economy. This year’s theme affirms that ethics provide a fundamental foundation for building trust, achieving justice and creating sustainable value for societies. We look forward to the summit translating these principles into economic and financial policies and practices with tangible impact.”
The AlBaraka Summit continues a journey that began in 1981 with the launch of the AlBaraka Symposium for Islamic Economics by the late founder, Shaikh Saleh Kamel, may Allah have mercy on him, which, for more than four decades, has contributed to advancing thought and practice in Islamic economics and finance.
Albaraka Banking Group
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