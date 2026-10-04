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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Greets Party Cadres and Citizens on the 69th Foundation Day of the Republican Party of India (RPI)
(MENAFN- Liker Series) NEW DELHI / NAVI MUMBAI: On the historic occasion of the 69th Foundation Day of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the party, extended his warmest greetings and revolutionary salutations to party workers, leaders, and citizens across the nation.
Commemorating the legacy of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the founding principles of social justice, equality, and fraternity, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon highlighted that the RPI has consistently remained the strongest voice for the oppressed, marginalized, and weaker sections of society. He noted that under the dynamic leadership of Union Minister and National President Shri Ramdas Athawale, the party continues to champion inclusive growth and national integration while being an integral pillar of the NDA coalition.
"As we celebrate 69 years of dedicated public service and struggle, we rededicate ourselves to the vision of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Our mission is rooted in empowering every citizen and ensuring that social justice translates into real-world progress," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated during the state-level commemorative event at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruh, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. He urged all party cadres to unite with renewed vigor to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level and support the progressive, development-driven roadmap of the NDA government.
Commemorating the legacy of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the founding principles of social justice, equality, and fraternity, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon highlighted that the RPI has consistently remained the strongest voice for the oppressed, marginalized, and weaker sections of society. He noted that under the dynamic leadership of Union Minister and National President Shri Ramdas Athawale, the party continues to champion inclusive growth and national integration while being an integral pillar of the NDA coalition.
"As we celebrate 69 years of dedicated public service and struggle, we rededicate ourselves to the vision of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Our mission is rooted in empowering every citizen and ensuring that social justice translates into real-world progress," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated during the state-level commemorative event at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruh, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. He urged all party cadres to unite with renewed vigor to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level and support the progressive, development-driven roadmap of the NDA government.
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