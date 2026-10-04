Man Arrested In Kolkata Hotel For Molesting Two Women During Celebrations With Brazilian Football Team Members

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) A man has been arrested on the charge of molesting two women in the lobby of a five-star hotel in Kolkata, said the police on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, and based on the complaint, a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Pragati Maidan police station.

Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner (Detective Department) Kunal Agarwal said, "CCTV footage of the hotel is being examined. Appropriate action will be taken after investigating the entire matter."

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Dimapur, Nagaland, said in a written complaint that she and a companion were in the hotel lobby between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. There, while celebrating with members of the Brazilian football team, an unidentified person touched them in an obscene manner. They felt uncomfortable during the incident and were allegedly molested.

The Brazilian football team was in Kolkata on Saturday to play a friendly match with India at Salt Lake Stadium. The Brazilian team won the match after scoring four goals. After the match, the team went to the five-star hotel to celebrate the victory.

On receiving the complaint, the Pragati Maidan police station began the investigation. The CCTV footage in the hotel lobby was examined. The suspect was identified by analysing the footage and matching it with the description given by the complainant.

Later, the complainant also identified the person by watching the CCTV footage, according to the police. After that, the police checked the accused's movements through the CCTV footage. Finally, he was nabbed from a room in the hotel.

Police identified the arrested person as Palash Roy (56), a resident of Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The officials said that other information related to the incident and the movement of the accused was also being investigated. His presence in the hotel at the time of the incident and every aspect of the complaint are being verified on the basis of CCTV footage and other sources.