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If We Had Surrendered To Emotions, Today, A Third Victory Arch Would Likely Have Been Erected In The Center Of Yerevan - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. There is no place for emotions in politics. If we had surrendered to emotions, today, a third Victory Arch would likely have been erected in the center of Yerevan.
This was stated in a post published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
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