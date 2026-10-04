'Winning Series Is Important Then We Can Experiment With Combinations,' Says Iyer Ahead Of WI T20is

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) India captain Shreyas Iyer has put results ahead of experimentation as the team enters a five-match T20I series against the West Indies, saying the priority must be to secure the series before trying different combinations.

Speaking ahead of the contest, Iyer said excessive experimentation at the beginning of a series can create uncertainty among players and undermine the confidence needed in a young team.

With India building towards the defence of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, the T20I set-up is expected to provide opportunities for younger players while also establishing a settled core. Iyer, however, believes that the process of testing options needs to be managed carefully, with winning remaining the first objective.

“The most important thing for me is to win the series, and then we can experiment with the playing combination. Experimenting from the start doesn't make sense because then the players also get insecure, and then they start questioning themselves, questioning others around the dressing room. And then they go in that dilemma phase where they feel like, 'Will I get a match ahead or will I not get one?' I don't like that mindset. I've been in that mindset in the past, and I know how it feels from inside,” Iyer told JioStar.

Iyer's position is rooted as much in player management as it is in team selection. He believes uncertainty over selection can affect a player before he even walks out to bat or bowl, particularly when several members of the squad are competing for limited opportunities.

The captain wants the group to operate with greater freedom and trust, an approach he sees as essential for a side that is likely to feature a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent.

“We want players to be more liberal, more expressive in terms of being fearless out there and not restrict their instincts. Because when you curb your instincts, your natural abilities are not portrayed out there. So, I feel that we have to back ourselves more than what the expectations are from outside. Because as a team, you know what is going on inside the team, what kind of mindset players are around. So, through thick and thin, you've got to support each other and see to it that when the tough time comes, everyone has got each other's back,” he added.