Drone Debris Falls At Two Locations In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the roof of a private residential house. No fire broke out. Debris also fell in an open area near a road in the same district. There was no fire there either," he said.

Fragments from drone debris cause fire at non-residential building in Kyiv

Earlier, it was reported that drone debris fell onto the roof of a high-rise building in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, causing a fire.