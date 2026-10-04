Drone Debris Falls At Two Locations In Kyiv's Dniprovskyi District
"In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell onto the roof of a private residential house. No fire broke out. Debris also fell in an open area near a road in the same district. There was no fire there either," he said.Read also: Fragments from drone debris cause fire at non-residential building in Kyiv
Earlier, it was reported that drone debris fell onto the roof of a high-rise building in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, causing a fire.
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