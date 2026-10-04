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Russian Nuclear Fuel Arrives in Bangladesh for Rooppur Plant
(MENAFN) A dedicated cargo aircraft carrying nuclear fuel from Russia reached Bangladesh late Friday, marking another step toward operating the country’s first nuclear power facility, according to officials.
The uranium shipment was delivered to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka before being transported under security measures to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed the arrival and said police and other security agencies had taken the required precautions to ensure the shipment reached the plant safely.
Bangladesh received its first nuclear fuel shipment in 2023. However, progress on the project slowed amid political instability in the South Asian country and broader international circumstances.
The latest shipment had initially been expected to arrive Thursday, but logistical difficulties and the inability to obtain authorization to cross Pakistani airspace resulted in a delay.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has said that the complete fuel supply for the Rooppur facility is expected to arrive by December.
The plant consists of two units with a combined generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts. Officials expect Rooppur to begin supplying electricity to Bangladesh’s national grid by the end of the year.
The uranium shipment was delivered to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka before being transported under security measures to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed the arrival and said police and other security agencies had taken the required precautions to ensure the shipment reached the plant safely.
Bangladesh received its first nuclear fuel shipment in 2023. However, progress on the project slowed amid political instability in the South Asian country and broader international circumstances.
The latest shipment had initially been expected to arrive Thursday, but logistical difficulties and the inability to obtain authorization to cross Pakistani airspace resulted in a delay.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has said that the complete fuel supply for the Rooppur facility is expected to arrive by December.
The plant consists of two units with a combined generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts. Officials expect Rooppur to begin supplying electricity to Bangladesh’s national grid by the end of the year.
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