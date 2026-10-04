Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

India Beats Pakistan To Win Asian Games Hockey Gold LA 2028 Qualification Secured


2026-10-04 02:46:25
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India's men's hockey team clinched gold at the Asian Games after a thrilling final against Pakistan, securing a direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Coach Craig Fulton and players praised the team's resilience, defensive discipline and belief under pressure. The players also revealed their plans to celebrate with family, including Rajma Chawal, Kheer and Aloo Parathas. 00:00 – India Clinch Asian Games Hockey Gold 00:30 – Gold Medal Secures Direct LA Olympics Qualification 00:50 – Indian Players Celebrate Historic Asian Games Triumph

MENAFN04102026007385015968ID1111756718



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search