10 Years Ago We Were 44Th In The World, Now We Are On Top: BFI Chief Hails Boxers' Medal Rush In Asian Games

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 4 (IANS) After Indian boxers bring home six medals, including three golds, from the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh has lauded Indian boxing's consistent progress in the last decade, noting that 10 years ago India were 44th in world boxing, and are now on top.

India finished with six medals - three gold and as many bronze - to mark their most successful Asian Games boxing campaign in terms of titles won. Guangzhou 2010 saw India bag two golds. Having upgraded her silver from Hangzhou 2023, Lovlina Borgohain also became only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom, at Incheon 2014, to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

"It is a matter of great pride. India has come first in Asian Games, ahead of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China, which are considered to be the leading countries in boxing. The performance of the team was excellent. It is a matter of great pride.

At the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Indian boxers capped off an incredible campaign with 10 medals, securing a record haul of seven gold medals. No country has won more gold medals in boxing at a single edition of CWG.

"Not only in Asian Games, India came first in Commonwealth Games as well. Before that, we came second in Asian Championships and third in World Championships," Singh told IANS after boxing teams arrival in the national capital," he added.

Under BFI's selection criteria, Asian Games medallists will be selected as the main entries in their respective weight categories for the World Boxing Championships 2027. The World Championships in Kazakhstan will be the first qualifying event in boxing for the LA 2028 Olympics.

Speaking about India's prospects and preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, BFI chief said, the entire team will work on the boxers' weaknesses to make them fully prepare to win medals in the 2028 Summer Games.

"Consistently, India has performed very well. And we feel that if we continue to prepare in this way, we will definitely win medals in Olympics. A consistent preparation is going on. Ten years ago, when I became BFI president, we were 44th in the world. Today, we are at the top of the world, ahead of everyone. In the same way, the preparation will continue. We should not be overconfident. We should try to work on our weaknesses."

Lovlina (75kg), Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) won gold, while Kapil Pokhariya (90kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg), and Priya Ghanghas (60kg) secured bronze medals at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

The BFI chief also noted that this time Indian boxers have medals in heavy weights, breaking the common man's notion that the country only wins medals in lighter weight categories.

"Earlier, it was said that India performs only in lighter weights, not in heavy weights. This time, we have won so many medals in heavy weight. Ankush has won a medal in 80 kgs, Narendra has won a medal in 90 kgs and Kapil has also won a medal. So, it was very good. Lovlina has also won a medal in women's heaviest weight. So, we are very happy and we feel that we should continue to prepare in this way," he concluded.