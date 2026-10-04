Ahead Of Akhilesh Yadav's October 8 Ayodhya Visit, Saints Urge Him To Seek Blessings At Ram Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 4 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's scheduled visit to Ayodhya has drawn calls from local religious figures urging him to visit the Ram Temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Speaking to IANS, Peethadhishwar of Tapasvi Chhawni, Jagatguru Paramhans Acharya, commented on Yadav's visit, and said he hoped the SP chief would visit the Ram Temple during his stay in Ayodhya.

“SP chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is visiting Ayodhya, and we hope he will visit the Ram Mandir to seek His blessings. In recent days, a financial irregularity occurred, and he tweeted about it. When asked how he found out, he claimed that Ram Ji told him. Therefore, he must touch Lord Ram's feet. If he doesn't, it will send a message that he wants to demean Sanatan Dharma,” Paramhans Acharya said.

Devesh Acharya, a priest at Hanumangarhi, also welcomed Yadav's proposed visit and said he should visit the Ram Temple along with his family and seek Lord Ram's blessings.

“Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is coming to Ayodhya on October 8, which is good news. We want him to visit the Ram Temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram along with his family, since he is coming here to attend a religious event. He must apologise to Lord ram for coming late. If he doesn't do so, it will reflect his party's anti-Sanatan ideology. Returning without doing darshan would be highly unfortunate for Akhilesh Yadav and his party,” Devesh Acharya said.

Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on October 8 to attend the concluding session of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, a week-long religious programme organised by former MLA and SP leader Tej Narayan Pandey.

The SP chief is expected to spend around an hour at the programme in Krishnaapur-Khanpur Rasoolabad. He is also expected to offer prayers and interact with devotees attending the gathering.

Yadav's Ayodhya visit comes at a politically significant time for the SP, with political activity beginning to gather pace ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has earlier announced Tej Narayan Pandey, popularly known as Pawan Pandey, as its candidate from the Ayodhya Assembly constituency for the 2027 polls.