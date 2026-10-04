Charity Clothing Bank Mobile Hall Serves 318 Families In Al-Dhlail

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Charity Clothing Bank, operated by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), has wrapped up a two-day mobile service in Al-Dhlail, Zarqa Governorate, providing clothing assistance to families as part of its "Deeratna" program.

The mobile hall served 318 families, benefiting 1,810 individuals, and distributed 9,686 clothing items, according to a statement issued by the Bank on Sunday.

The initiative allowed beneficiary families to choose clothing based on the needs and preferences of their household members, providing them with direct access to the Bank's services close to where they live.

The mobile halls form part of the "Deeratna" program, which is designed to extend the Charity Clothing Bank's reach to families in different governorates and communities across Jordan. By taking its services directly to local areas, the program seeks to make assistance more accessible and expand the number of families able to benefit from it.

The program is supported by volunteers as well as ongoing contributions from donors and partners, whose efforts help the Bank continue providing assistance and responding to the needs of beneficiary families.

//Petra//WH