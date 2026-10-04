Delhi Woman Jumps Off Balcony, Sister-In-Law Into House Shaft After Quarrel Over Video

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) A woman allegedly jumped from the balcony, while her sister-in-law jumped into the house shaft in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area following an altercation between the two over a video, officials said.

The alleged incident took place in D Block, Jaitpur Extension Part-II, Khadda Colony, after which a PCR call was received at Kalindi Kunj police station regarding a woman who allegedly locked herself inside a room, the police said.

The incident occurred on Friday, when Rubia and Fatima (names have been changed) got into an argument after one of them recorded a video of the other and sent it to someone, officials said.

When a team from Kalindi Kunj police station, along with Delhi Fire Service personnel, arrived at the spot of the incident, it was found that a woman, Rubina, 25 years old, had jumped from the first floor towards the street and sustained injuries.

She was initially taken to a local hospital, Feliz, and was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR vehicle for further treatment.

The other woman, named Fatima, 24 years old, allegedly locked herself inside a room and subsequently jumped into a shaft of the house, the police said.

The officials opened the room and launched a rescue operation after finding her inside the shaft.

Fire Service personnel, led by station officer Rakesh Singh, used the available equipment and co-ordinated with the police team to rescue Fatima from the 'difficult-to-access' location, the police said. She was then shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre through PACR vehicle Kite-22.

Police said the rescue operation was carried out in coordination with the PCR and Delhi Fire Service teams, ensuring both women were rescued safely and received timely treatment.