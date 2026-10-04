Delhi Woman Jumps Off Balcony, Sister-In-Law Into House Shaft After Quarrel Over Video
The alleged incident took place in D Block, Jaitpur Extension Part-II, Khadda Colony, after which a PCR call was received at Kalindi Kunj police station regarding a woman who allegedly locked herself inside a room, the police said.
The incident occurred on Friday, when Rubia and Fatima (names have been changed) got into an argument after one of them recorded a video of the other and sent it to someone, officials said.
When a team from Kalindi Kunj police station, along with Delhi Fire Service personnel, arrived at the spot of the incident, it was found that a woman, Rubina, 25 years old, had jumped from the first floor towards the street and sustained injuries.
She was initially taken to a local hospital, Feliz, and was later shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR vehicle for further treatment.
The other woman, named Fatima, 24 years old, allegedly locked herself inside a room and subsequently jumped into a shaft of the house, the police said.
The officials opened the room and launched a rescue operation after finding her inside the shaft.
Fire Service personnel, led by station officer Rakesh Singh, used the available equipment and co-ordinated with the police team to rescue Fatima from the 'difficult-to-access' location, the police said. She was then shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre through PACR vehicle Kite-22.
Police said the rescue operation was carried out in coordination with the PCR and Delhi Fire Service teams, ensuring both women were rescued safely and received timely treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment