'Should Clearly Say He Is Against Removing Bogus Voters': BJP Leader On Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claims

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying that rather than reiterating allegations of "vote chori" over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the latter should clearly say that he is "against removal of bogus voters".

Speaking to IANS, Kadam remarked: "In the future, whenever a list is made of those leaders who keep on lying, Rahul Gandhi's name will be mentioned at the top."

"Months before, Congress itself took out a rally to remove 'bogus voters' in Maharashtra and was even demanding the postponement of polls. Rahul Gandhi has a habit of forgetting things, and that is why he doesn't remember the demands of his own party," he said.

Asserting that SIR is a process to clean the electoral rolls, the BJP leader stated that allegations made without evidence amount to an "attack on democracy".

Further, Ram Kadam accused LoP Gandhi of "humiliating" the Constitution and the Constitutional establishments.

"Instead of reiterating 'vote chori' allegations, Rahul Gandhi should clearly say that he doesn't want the removal of bogus voters," he remarked.

Ram Kadam also criticised senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, saying: "Does he not know about the rally undertaken by his party in Mumbai, demanding removal of bogus voters? Unfortunately, he belongs to that party, whose leader, Rahul Gandhi, maligns India's name during his foreign visits."

On Saturday, Chidambaram lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the "wisest thing" that the poll body head could do is to step down immediately, amid reports of internal differences within the Election Commission.

Further, Kadam referred to the Opposition's allegations against the CEC as "planned conspiracy", questioning: "Why would our enemies want our country to progress?"

"Today, heads of countries like America, Australia and Russia are praising India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the appreciation for all 140 crore Indians, as today the country is developing at a fast pace," he asserted.

Referring to the 7.8 per cent increase in real GDP, the BJP MLA said: "Looking at this progress, some of our enemies sitting abroad are funding people here to insult our Constitutional establishments and spread anarchy."

"Unfortunately, Congress, both the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) and the country's Opposition are first in line to do so," he alleged.