Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2027 To Be Held In Kolkata

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The 19th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Convention will be held from January 7 to 9, 2027, in West Bengal's Kolkata, officials have said.

The Convention will be organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in partnership with the West Bengal government and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Convention will also have a Youth PBD segment. The event will bring together Indian diaspora members, young diaspora leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, academics, innovators and other stakeholders from across the world," according to the officials.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is celebrated to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who returned to India from South Africa on January 09, 1915.

According to the MEA, the 19th edition of this flagship diaspora engagement event will build on the success of previous editions to foster the deep connections of the Indian diaspora with India, celebrating their contributions to India and to the world.

"Further details of the Convention, including registration and programme, will be shared soon. The local Indian Embassy or Consulate can be contacted for any immediate enquiries," the MEA said.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention was first instituted in 2003 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was conceived as a formal mechanism to connect with and recognise the overseas Indian community and to strengthen their engagement with India.

Since 2015, the MEA has revised the format of the event by organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Convention as a biennial gathering, with theme-based conferences held in the intervening years. This approach enables more focused discussions on specific areas of interest and fosters meaningful interaction and networking among members of the global Indian diaspora.

Over the years, the Convention has facilitated the exchange of knowledge, skills and experiences across sectors, strengthening India's ties with its diaspora.

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards and preside over the Valedictory Session.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, a Person of Indian Origin, or an organisation or institution established and run by them.

The award recognises contributions by members of the Indian diaspora towards enhancing India's image abroad, supporting India's causes and working for the welfare of local Indian communities.