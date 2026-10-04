Supriya Sule Urges CM Fadnavis To Resolve MPSC Student Agitation

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that she has personally intervened to mediate the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) student agitation, calling on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to resolve the deadlock through executive dialogue.

Addressing the media, Sule said that she has requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for an immediate pause in the demonstrations to allow constructive negotiations between the administration and the protesting aspirants. "I had called the Chief Minister and urged that the agitation be paused so a solution could be found through dialogue. Pramod Patil was to convey certain instructions from the Chief Minister to the students and was supposed to call me after the discussion. I am awaiting his call," she said.

MPSC Agitation Background

The remarks came amid the ongoing agitation by MPSC aspirants over various examination-related demands. Students have previously held protests in Pune seeking action over alleged examination irregularities and other issues concerning the commission.

Drug Inspector Exam Irregularities

MPSC had initiated a preliminary inquiry following complaints regarding alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22. The Commission had published an advertisement for the Drug Inspector post on July 29, 2025. The screening examination was conducted offline on March 22 at six divisional headquarters in Maharashtra, and its result was declared on June 12.

Following the screening examination, 506 candidates were found eligible for interviews. Of these, interviews of 488 candidates were conducted between July 1 and July 22. After the completion of interviews, the Commission published a provisional general merit list comprising 488 candidates, including 485 eligible and three ineligible candidates for the post.

Meanwhile, between July 22 and July 26, the Commission received complaints through email from candidates and public representatives alleging malpractice in the March 22 screening examination. The complaints alleged that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination, on March 20, and that these were subsequently circulated through social media or electronic media. The MPSC cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post following irregularities in the examination. (ANI)

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