TVK Refutes Cash-For-Votes Claims, Trusts Ideology And Supporters

TVK Refutes Cash-for-Votes Allegations

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary and State Minister Aadhav Arjuna strongly refuted allegations of cash-for-votes, affirming that the party's success relies entirely on its core ideology, grassroots support, and transparent governance.

Speaking to the reporters on Saturday, Arjuna said that the party remains committed to clean, anti-corruption politics and social justice principles. "We never gave money. We believe in our leader, our women and youth supporters, and our campaign. It's a clean government. Our CM and all ministers have delivered a clean government. There is no corruption here. We are following a secular and social justice ideology. People accept it at the ground level. You can see the result," he said.

NTK Candidate Alleges Unfair Practices

The remarks came after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Karthika from the Dharapuram Assembly constituency alleged that TVK workers are distributing cash and gifts to voters ahead of the by-election.

On Saturday, Karthika alleged that voters were being given tiffin boxes, Rs 6,000 in cash, silver coins and a trophy as part of the alleged distribution.

She, along with party functionaries, visited the election office in Dharapuram earlier in the day, alleging that the Returning Officer was not functioning in a fair and impartial manner.

As Returning Officer Felix Raja was not present when they arrived, Karthika and her supporters waited at the election office. After the officer arrived, they raised a series of complaints, alleging that ruling party workers were involved in the distribution of cash and gifts.

The NTK members also alleged that officials were not responding to their phone calls when they attempted to report such incidents.

Karthika reportedly showed photographs from her mobile phone as evidence of the alleged distribution.

Karthika had questioned whether a fair election could be conducted if such alleged distribution continued and said that the issue of protecting democracy should be taken seriously.

The Dharapuram Assembly constituency by-elections are scheduled for October 6.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)