MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Heredia to Celebrate Its Rich Coffee Heritage with Free Community Fair appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Municipality of Heredia is hosting the Feria del Café con Memoria Herediana 2026 this Sunday, October 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Campo Ferial La Perla.

The event is free, inclusive, and open to the public. Designed to connect residents and visitors with the canton's deep-rooted coffe history, the festival offers a full day of culture, gastronomy, local entrepreneurship, and Costa Rican traditions.

Specialty Coffee & Historical Traditions

The fair will showcase more than 30 specialty coffee exhibitors, alongside local cafes, coffee growers, traditional artisans, and regional ventures. Recreations of historical Costa Rican general stores (pulperías de antaño) will give attendees a glimpse into daily life in early Heredia.

Event Schedule & Activities

Coffee enthusiasts can look forward to key events organized in partnership with the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica (ICAFE):



1:30 p.m. - Roasted Coffee Championship Awards Ceremony (ICAFE)

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. - Coffee Brewing Methods Competition

5:00 p.m. - Magic and entertainment show by Mago Sandi 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. - Closing tropical music concert by Erick Sánchez y Su Orquesta

Throughout the day, cultural group performances by Cosecha Herediana, Heredia de Mis Amores, and Las Guarias Moradas will entertain visitors. The grounds will also feature dedicated recreation areas with traditional games and bingo to encourage intergenerational connection and community gathering.

The post Heredia to Celebrate Its Rich Coffee Heritage with Free Community Fair appeared first on The Costa Rica News.