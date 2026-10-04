France Student Protests Escalate As Paris Police Chief Warns Movement Is Out Of Control

Riot police clashed with students in several cities on Friday as demonstrations over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, deteriorating school buildings and education funding continued to spread. Teachers' unions have also called for strike action, increasing pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Around 5,000 people, most of them teenagers, have been arrested nationwide since Monday, according to the latest figures cited by Reuters. More than 600 police officers have also been injured, while teachers and members of the public have been among those affected by the unrest. Property damage has been estimated at tens of millions of euros.

The protests have expanded to more than 1,200 schools across France. Students have complained of overcrowded classrooms, shortages of teachers and other staff, deteriorating infrastructure, long school schedules and wider concerns about their future educational prospects. Reuters reported that the movement began among students in disadvantaged suburbs around Paris before spreading nationwide.

The unrest has also been linked to broader concerns over government investment in education. Reuters reported that the government's proposed 2027 budget includes a 1.7 percent increase in education spending, below the rate of inflation, while schools continue to face staff shortages and infrastructure problems.

Faure said those who initially launched the movement no longer appeared to be in control of it. He urged parents to discourage young people from participating in violent actions and warned that authorities would respond firmly to vandalism and violence. Security officials have also expressed concern that far-left anarchist groups could exploit the demonstrations.

Student unions have called for nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday, raising concerns among security officials about further unrest, particularly in central Paris. Authorities have warned that organized gatherings could provide opportunities for violent groups to become involved.

Despite the violence surrounding some demonstrations, the original grievances remain focused on education. Students and supporters say years of inadequate investment have contributed to overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and deteriorating school facilities, while some teachers and unions have backed their demands for improved conditions.

The protests present a growing challenge for Macron's government, which is under pressure to address the students' concerns while restoring order and preventing further disruption to schools. The government has acknowledged the legitimacy of some of the demands but has condemned violence and vandalism.