Yamal Inspires Spain To Nations League Win Over Czech Republic

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 4 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Lamine Yamal scored a superb early goal as world champions Spain beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in Oviedo to maintain their perfect start in Nations League Group A3, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

The 19-year-old underlined his Ballon d'Or credentials with a fine curling effort from the edge of the box in the sixth minute.

Spain captain Rodri then swept home a second in the 35th minute to put Luis de la Fuente's side in control.

Jiri Slama pulled a goal back for Czechia with 20 minutes left before Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci was sent off for a second caution.

Substitute Mikel Merino then knocked in a late third as Spain made it three straight wins and extended their unbeaten run to 41 matches in all competitions.

Yamal made an instant impact when he gave Spain an early lead with another fine finish.

The 19-year-old cut inside from the right before playing a one-two with Dani Olmo and creating space to curl the ball over debutant Antonin Kinsky and into the far top corner.

Tottenham goalkeeper Kinsky was soon called into action when he collected a low strike from Pedri before Aymeric Laporte headed over from a corner.

Kinsky then made a smart reaction save from Olmo's half-volley, which he pushed over the crossbar.

Spain doubled their lead in the 35th minute following another slick passing move.

The ball was recycled back into the Czechia half as Rodri surged towards the area.

Pedri's pass for Roberto Fernandez was then blocked and Barcelona midfielder Rodri reacted quickest to lash the loose ball into the roof of the net for his first Spain goal since Euro 2024.

Yamal was replaced by Liverpool forward Victor Munoz at the start of the second half, while Crystal Palace winger Yeremy Pino came on for Alex Baena.

Czechia pulled a goal back with 20 minutes left.

Adam Hlozek broke down the left and delayed his pass before rolling the ball out to Slama on the overlap and the full-back drilled an angled shot into the far corner.

The visitors thought they had equalised in the 79th minute when Rangers forward Ryan Naderi knocked the ball in after goalkeeper David Raya spilled a looping header from Krejci.

The goal, though, was swiftly ruled out for a foul by Lukas Cerv on Spain defender Robin Le Normand as the free-kick was floated toward the edge of the area.

The visitors finished with 10 men when Krejci was sent off with five minutes left after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Fernandez.

Spain added a late third through Arsenal midfielder Merino, who knocked home a rebound after Kinsky had pushed out Munoz's initial effort following a break down the right.

--NNN-dpa