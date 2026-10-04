China Records Daily Railway Passenger Record With More Than 25 Million Travelers

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

More than 25 million passengers traveled by rail in China on October 1, the first day of a week-long holiday marking the anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

According to China State Railway Group, the figure was 9% higher than the same day last year and marked a new daily record for railway passenger traffic in the country.

China is expected to record around 284 million railway passenger trips during the holiday period. More than 2 billion domestic trips are expected to be made using various modes of transport nationwide, averaging around 300 million trips per day.

Air travel is also expected to remain high during the holiday, with an average of 2.4 million passengers forecast to use air transport each day.

Bookings for international flights during the holiday period have increased by 22.5%. Reservations for destinations in nearby countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Laos, have risen by 20%.