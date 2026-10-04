Dutch Writer: I Was Trying To Show Netherlands What Ukraine Is Like Just As War Began

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She said this in an exclusive interview with Ukrinform.

"It is an absolutely crazy situation – trying to introduce people to one of the largest countries in Europe precisely at the moment when it is at war," she said.

According to Weeda, people's understanding of Ukraine was very superficial, and their perceptions were often biased. And suddenly, they had to get to know Ukraine, but through the lens of war.

Weeda also noted that very strange stories or narratives can sometimes be heard in the Netherlands.

"For example, if we start with Crimea, there were Dutch RTL journalists there. Then there was a book that literally described how a Russian tank drove up to the gates of a Ukrainian military base. It showed everything that happened, but people simply did not read it. There have been many books and videos about Ukrainian history. But the Russian narrative is still there. It feels as though they really know how to 'flood the information space with shit' - with such a huge amount of propaganda, narratives about 'brotherly nations' and all kinds of other information that getting rid of this influence seems almost impossible," she added.

Writer: Netherlands still struggles to shake off narrative of Russia as Ukraine's“big brother”

The writer says that people in the Netherlands still do not understand enough about how Russian propaganda works and too often see Russia as an "incomprehensible" country with a unique "Russian soul."

She stressed that there is still a need to explain what Ukraine is fighting for, that Ukraine is defending itself, and that Russia is the aggressor.

Dutch writer Lisa Weeda has Ukrainian roots. Her novel Aleksandra tells the story of her grandmother, who was deported by the Nazis from the Luhansk region to Germany for forced labor and whose love story later brought her to the Netherlands.

Weeda is involved in more than writing. In the Netherlands, she works to counter Russian propaganda, curates literary and artistic programs, and draws on her own experience to help European audiences better understand Ukraine.

Photo: Iryna Drabok