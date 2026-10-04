Russia Has Reduced Use Of Ballistic Missiles Ahead Of Winter Dutch Analyst

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He expressed this opinion in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform. Bolder is a strategic analyst and defense expert at the Hague Center for Strategic Studies (HCSS) and a former lieutenant colonel in the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

Bolder said that Russia was currently escalating its attacks on Ukrainian territory and that these attacks were having a severe impact on the lives of ordinary Ukrainian civilians. He said this was horrific. According to the analyst, the main weapons Russia was currently using were the Geran-4 and Geran-5 jet-powered drones. Ukraine did not yet have a complete response to these drones, although it was making very active efforts to destroy them as well. The effectiveness of intercepting them was gradually increasing and had already exceeded 50%.

At the same time, Bolder noted that the number of ballistic missiles Russia was using was currently lower than before. In his view, this suggested that, as Ukraine did not yet have a real response to the jet-powered drones, Russia was refraining from using ballistic missiles and was likely saving them for further use during the winter.

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He also drew attention to the development of Ukrainian ballistic missile capabilities. In his view, the creation of such systems could have a dual significance: in addition to providing Ukraine with the ability to strike Russian launchers, it would give the country a technological foundation for developing its own interceptor missiles.

At the same time, he identified the need to scale up production of such systems to sufficient volumes as the key challenge.

The analyst also warned of possible problems for Ukraine in winter. He said these could affect not only electricity supplies, as the country had a significant number of generators, but also the operation of water treatment and sewage systems, as well as electricity supplies to defense industry enterprises.

In his assessment, the intensification of strikes on civilian infrastructure could be linked to the situation on the battlefield, where Russian forces, he said, were suffering significant losses and had recently lost some territory.

Bolder said that a serious problem was that businesses were being left without electricity. He said that, in effect, Russia wanted to suffocate Ukraine and make the Ukrainian economic model unviable for a very long time so that Ukraine would eventually become exhausted. At the same time, he said, efforts were also being made to persuade Europe to stop supporting Ukraine, leaving it with no choice but to accept Putin's demands. However, he noted that history showed this never worked that way: the more strongly one state attacked a people or another country, the more people rallied around their flag.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Bolder