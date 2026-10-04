Gurmeet Choudhary Bids Emotional Farewell To Cancer-Survivor Fan: 'You Will Always Have A Place In My Heart'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has penned an emotional note remembering his longtime fan Monica, who passed away after battling cancer.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi' actor recalled the special bond he shared with Monica and said that over the years, she became much more than a fan to him.“Monica, my biggest fan... I never imagined I would be writing this note for you. I still can't believe you're gone,” he wrote.

The actor remembered how Monica had supported and celebrated every milestone of his career, from his projects to his achievements. Gurmeet also recalled meeting her in Durban, South Africa, where she would be by his side whenever he visited.“For so many years, you celebrated every little thing I did. Every project, every achievement-you were always there with your love and support. Whenever I came to Durban, South Africa, you were beside me. Somewhere along the way, you became family,” Gurmeet shared.

The 'Ramayan' actor also remembered the time Monica told him that she had cancer. Gurmeet said that through their calls and video calls over the years, he would encourage her to keep fighting.“I would always tell you, 'You are a fighter. Keep fighting. Everything will be alright,'” he wrote.

Gurmeet further revealed that while Monica often told him that he motivated her, she too became a source of strength for him.“You used to tell me that I motivated you. But Monica, I hope you knew how much strength I got from you. Your courage, your warmth, and your love meant more than I could ever express.”

Remembering their conversations and meetings, the actor said he would miss her voice, their conversations and the happiness on her face whenever they met.

“Today, my heart is heavy. I will miss your voice, our conversations, and the happiness on your face whenever we met. Rest peacefully, Monica,” he wrote. Gurmeet also offered his condolences to Monica's family and thanked her for years of love and support.

“May God give your family strength through this heartbreaking loss. Thank you for all those years of love. You will always have a place in my heart,” he concluded.