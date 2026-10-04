Asian Games: PM Modi Congratulates Antim Panghal, Women's Golf Team For Silver Medals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated wrestler Antim Panghal and the women's golf silver-medal-winning team for their strong performances at the Asian Games 2026.

PM Modi heaped praise on Antim for winning the silver medal in the women's 53kg category, calling her win "indeed exemplary". "Antim Panghal's Silver medal at the Asian Games was indeed exemplary! Congratulations to her on a wonderful performance in the Women's 53kg Freestyle Wrestling event. May she continue to bring more laurels to the country and motivate other athletes," PMO India wrote, quoting PM Modi on X.

He also hailed the golf winning team of Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs and Diksha Dagar for bagging a historic silver medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games. "Kudos to Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs and Diksha Dagar on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Team Golf event at the Asian Games 2026 yesterday. This success highlights their determination and passion for the sport. May they continue to attain new heights of success in the times to come," the PM wrote in a separate post on X.

Antim was the only Indian woman wrestler to bag a medal at the Asiad, as five other medals were won by male grapplers. She has now upgraded her bronze from the Hangzhou Games to a silver this time around.

Antim lost to Japan's Moe Kiyooka, who is the 2024 world champion in the 55kg category, by a margin of 1-9.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's golf team created history by becoming the first Indian women's team to win a medal at the Asiad. Meanwhile, Pranavi etched her name into the history books as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the individual stroke play with a superb performance during the four-day event at the Kasugai Country Club East Course.

Pranavi shot an even par 70 on the final day of the event to finish with 15-under 265 to win the gold medal. Pranavi also played a crucial role in helping the women's team bag a silver medal with 14-under 546 after the four days.

Other Indians in the individual event, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, finished 14th and joint 23rd, respectively. Aditi shot three-under 67 on Day 4 and ended two-over 282 at the end of the event, while Diksha carded seven-over on Day 4 and remained over-12 overall.