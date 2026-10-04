Warring States-Themed Events Draw Holiday Tourists To Henan's Yunmeng Mountain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEBI, China, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battle flags, replica chariots and the sound of drums greeted tourists to Yunmeng Mountain during China's National Day holiday. The displays set the scene for a program inspired by the Warring States period, when rival states competed for power more than 2,000 years ago.







The scenic area in Qi County, central China's Henan province, opened its holiday program with Entering the Camp: Guiguzi Troop Review, a performance depicting the legendary strategist inspecting soldiers. Armored performers marched through the grounds as part of an event billed as“Journey Back to the Warring States.”

Historically known as Zhaoge, Qi County served as the capital for the last four emperors of the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) and later the State of Wei. Yunmeng Mountain, in western Qi County, was the legendary retreat of Guiguzi, a renowned strategist who mentored famous figures including military tacticians Sun Bin and Pang Juan. The site features China's longest cliff carving of ancient military texts.







At Yunmeng Mountain, the program extends beyond staged battles. Tourists can take part in games modeled on grain-delivery missions and stone-throwing contests, seek advice from a performer portraying Guiguzi, or try challenges inspired by ancient Chinese arts and diplomatic stories. Participates can receive Yunmeng banknotes and collect stamps during the challenge

Storytelling and tea-tasting sessions offer a quieter way to learn about the legends associated with the site.







The performances run several times a day during the holiday, according to scenic-area officials. Together with hiking trails and mountain views, the activities are intended to give tourists more to do than take photographs of historic landmarks.

At Yunmeng Mountain, tourists can move between the landscape and the staged camp, encountering the stories that have shaped the mountain's reputation. For Qi County, the program is part of a wider effort to turn local history and folklore into interactive tourism experiences.

Company: Qi County

Contact Person: Li Mingkun

Email: wuyuekp@163.com

Website:

City: Hebi

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