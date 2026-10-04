Hyderabad Police Crack Down On Overstaying Foreign Nationals, 49 Held

The Hyderabad City Police, through the Special Branch–Foreigners Monitoring Cell, in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), local Law and Order Police and IT Cell Hyderabad, have intensified identification and tracking of foreign nationals overstaying in India and violating visa and immigration regulations.

Joint Operation Identifies 49 Overstaying Nationals

According to a press note issued by the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, dated October 2, the Hyderabad City Police have been conducting a special joint search operation across Hyderabad since August 31 to identify foreign nationals who are overstaying in India and violating applicable visa and immigration regulations. The operation was undertaken with the objective of strengthening verification of foreign nationals, ensuring compliance with visa conditions and preventing unlawful activities, while also creating awareness among the public and accommodation providers regarding their legal responsibilities. So far, 49 foreign nationals have been identified for overstaying/violation of immigration regulations and have been lodged in designated Holding Centres, of which (12) foreign nationals have already been deported to their respective countries.

Further process of deportation/removal from India for the remaining persons is under process in coordination with the concerned authorities. The overstaying foreign nationals were identified in the jurisdictions of Tolichowki Police Station (30), Langar House Police Station (6), Mehdipatnam Police Station (6), Rajendra Nagar Police Station (3), Banjara Hills Police Station (2), Saifabad Police Station (1) and Gudimalkapur Police Station (1).

Illegal Activities Uncovered

During field-level verification and enquiries, certain foreign nationals were also found to be allegedly involved in activities in violation of Indian law, apart from their immigration violations. The verification revealed instances of alleged fraudulent and counterfeit currency-related activities, including cheating the public. The police said appropriate legal action is being taken in such cases. In one case, 250 grams of ganja were recovered from a foreign national during the course of verification.

Visa Misuse, Prostitution and Drug Abuse

The police also found instances involving misuse of hospital translator/intermediary services. Certain foreign nationals who entered India on student visas and continued to stay after the expiry of their visas were allegedly working as translators/intermediaries for foreign patients in hospitals. They were allegedly collecting translation/service charges from patients and, in certain cases, receiving a commission of approximately 15 per cent of the hospital bill, in addition to separate translation charges collected from patients.

Certain foreign women were also identified in connection with alleged prostitution-related activities during the verification. A Kenyan national who entered India on a tourist visa and continued to overstay in India was allegedly found to be involved in prostitution activities.

In another case, a foreign national who had allegedly become addicted to drugs was found in possession of Alprazolam tablets mixed in cough syrup for consumption. Preliminary enquiry indicated that the person was using the substance for its intoxicating effects, the police said. Further, during verification in the Rajendra Nagar area, three foreign nationals from South Sudan who entered India on student visas and had been overstaying since 2018, 2023 and 2025, respectively, were subjected to drug screening tests on suspicion. The tests returned positive for cannabis (ganja), according to the police.

Warning Against Illegal Stays and Activities

The Hyderabad City Police reiterated that foreign nationals possessing valid passports, visas and other required documents are welcome to stay in India, subject to compliance with the conditions of their visas and applicable Indian laws. "At the same time, illegal stay, visa violations and unlawful activities will not be permitted, and appropriate legal action will be taken against such persons found violating the law," the police said.

Advisory for Accommodation Providers

The police also advised all house owners, landlords, hotel and guest-house operators, service apartment providers and other persons providing accommodation to foreign nationals to verify passports, visas and other relevant documents before providing accommodation. They have also been asked to comply with prescribed requirements for reporting the stay of foreign nationals, including submission of Form III/C without fail, maintain prescribed records and furnish information to the concerned authorities as required by law. The police further advised accommodation providers to immediately inform the police if they come across suspected overstaying, forged documents or other unlawful activities.

"Hyderabad City Police advise that the prescribed requirements relating to information and reporting of foreign nationals staying in accommodation should be complied with by all persons providing accommodation, irrespective of whether such accommodation is provided for commercial or non-commercial purposes," the police said. The advisory covers house owners, landlords, tenants providing accommodation to other persons, hotels, guest houses, service apartments and other accommodation providers, as applicable under the prevailing rules. "Persons accommodating OCI card holders and nationals of Nepal and Bhutan, wherever the prescribed reporting requirements are applicable, are also advised to comply with the relevant legal and reporting requirements," it said.

All accommodation providers have been asked to verify the identity and relevant documents of persons staying at their premises and furnish prescribed information to the concerned authorities within the stipulated time, wherever required. "Hyderabad City Police appeals to all accommodation providers to treat these requirements as a mandatory legal compliance and public-safety responsibility, and not merely as a formality," the police said.

The Foreigners Monitoring Cell, Special Branch, Hyderabad City Police, in coordination with FRRO and local police units, will continue verification and enforcement measures to ensure compliance with immigration regulations and prevent illegal stays and associated unlawful activities in Hyderabad, an official statement added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)