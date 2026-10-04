Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rains Expected Soon Read On

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD has predicted heavy rains and gusty winds across the Telugu states in the coming days. A surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal is triggering this weather shift

The weather department just dropped some cool news for people sweating through the recent heat. The weather in both Telugu states will change suddenly because of a surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD says skies will remain cloudy, and widespread rains will hit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana soon. Officials have already issued yellow alerts for both states. Many places will see gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) report says the weather will turn cool across North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra, and Rayalaseema. Sunday (October 4) will specifically bring moderate rains and lightning strikes to Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and West Godavari districts.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Visakhapatnam coastal areas will see widespread showers. Officials warned fishermen not to venture into the sea because conditions will get very rough. They also asked fishermen currently at sea to return to safe areas immediately.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre shared that North and East Telangana districts will see scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. These include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Hyderabad city and its surrounding areas will stay cloudy. These places might get light to moderate showers during the evening or night. The IMD added that rains will intensify across the state on October 5, 6, and 7 as a depression strengthens in the Bay of Bengal.

. October 5: Thunderstorms and lightning will hit Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Gadwal districts.

. October 6: Gusty winds will sweep through the above districts along with Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar.

. October 7: Widespread rains with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds will lash over 23 districts. This includes Greater Hyderabad, Medchal, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

Day temperatures will drop to 31-32 degrees Celsius in some places, while night temperatures will fall to 22-23 degrees Celsius. Officials advised people to stay safe during gusty winds and thunderstorms.

1. People must never stand under large trees, electric poles, power lines, or flex hoardings during the rain.

2. Farmers and cattle herders in open fields must move into strong buildings immediately when they see lightning signs.

3. Farmers should store their harvested crops safely under sheds or covers to prevent rain damage.