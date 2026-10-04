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Dr Bharat Agravat Announces Comprehensive Guide On Dental Implant Cost In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, 04 October 2026- Dr Agravat Dental Implants Clinic and Wellness Center has released an all-India transparent pricing guide on Dental Implant Cost in India, providing domestic and overseas patients with clarity on treatment costs, advanced surgical procedures, and modern restorative techniques. Led by Dr Bharat Agravat, the center also highlights specialized Same Day Dental Implant Tourism in India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad, offering fixed teeth in 5 days via internationally proven All-on-4 implant protocols.
Single Tooth vs All-on-4 Dental Implant Cost in India | Dr Bharat Agravat Same Day Implant Wellness video:
Dental implants represent the permanent gold standard for replacing missing teeth, yet cost ambiguity remains a frequent concern for patients. In India, dental implant procedures are delivered at a fraction of the prices seen in the US, UK, Australia, and the Middle East, while maintaining identical international safety standards, Swiss and US FDA-approved implant hardware, and cutting-edge digital guided protocols.
Understanding Dental Implant Cost in India
A single dental implant in India typically ranges between ₹20,000 and ₹65,000, depending on implant brand engineering, crown material, and case complexity.
Cost Breakdown by Treatment Type, Estimated Cost Range (INR), Inclusions & Details
- Single Tooth Implant cost: ₹18,000 – ₹59,000. Biocompatible titanium/zirconia implant, custom abutment, and crown
- All-on-4 / All-on-6 (Per Arch) cost: ₹1,55,000 – ₹3,00,600, Full-arch rehabilitation with 4 to 6 strategic implants per jaw
- Full Mouth Restorationcost: ₹2,70,000 – ₹7,70,000+Comprehensive upper and lower jaw rehabilitation based on materials
Essential Diagnostic & Preparatory Procedures:
Certain patients require preparatory foundation treatments to ensure long-term stability and osseointegration:
- CBCT Scan (3D Imaging): ₹1800 – ₹4,500 for high-resolution 3D bone mapping and surgical guide planning.
- Bone Grafting: ₹9,000 – ₹27,000 when jawbone density needs augmentation prior to or during implant placement.
Key Factors Influencing Dental Implant Pricing
- Implant Brand Systems: Premium, clinically backed systems such as Straumann or Nobel Biocare command higher pricing due to decades of clinical research and surface treatment technologies compared to standard brands.
- Prosthetic Crown Material: Long-lasting, monolithic CAD/CAM Zirconia crowns offer superior aesthetics and fracture resistance compared to conventional porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) restorations.
- Implantologist Expertise: Treatments performed by fellowship-trained, veteran implant surgeons ensure high success rates, precise angulation, and minimal surgical trauma.
- Clinic Infrastructure & Location: Advanced centers equipped with digital scanners, sterilization protocols, and dedicated surgical suites in key urban hubs ensure optimal surgical safety.
Same-Day Dental Tourism in Ahmedabad: Fixed Teeth in 5 Days:
Ahmedabad, celebrated as India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, has emerged as a premier dental tourism destination. Dr Bharat Agravat's Same Day Dental Implant Tourism program caters to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and international visitors seeking prompt, predictable care without extended stays.
Utilizing the All-on-4 Package, patients with severely damaged teeth or total edentulism can receive fixed functional teeth in 5 days, bypassing months of traditional healing delays.
Frequently Asked Questions (People Also Ask):
Q: Is it worth traveling to India for dental implants with Dr Bharat Agravat?
A: Yes. Patients save 60% to 75% on total treatment costs compared to Western countries while receiving treatment matching global clinical standards, guided by 3D planning and international surgical protocols.
Q: Is getting a dental implant painful?
A:Dental implant procedures are performed under local anesthesia and advanced computer-assisted techniques, making the procedure virtually painless. Post-operative discomfort is minimal and easily managed with prescribed analgesics.
Q: Can I get dental implants if teeth have been missing for 5 years or longer?
Yes. Even after prolonged tooth loss, modern bone grafting, sinus lifts, or tilted implant protocols (such as All-on-4) allow successful placement by tapping into stable basal bone.
Q: Which is better: Dental Implants or a Dental Bridge?
A: Dental implants preserve adjacent healthy natural teeth without requiring enamel reduction and stimulate the jawbone to prevent facial bone shrinkage. A detailed comparison is available on Dr Bharat Agravat's official YouTube channel.
Learn more:
- India best implantologist: Website:
- Same Day Dental Implants Clinic Ahmedabad:
About Dr Bharat Agravat:
Dr Bharat Agravat brings over 31 years of clinical experience in advanced cosmetic, laser, and implant dentistry. An 18-time award winner, he is an internationally trained implantologist with advanced dental credentials from institutions including Harvard School of Dental Medicine, University at Buffalo, and New York University (NYU). He is a recognized Diplomate and Fellow (USA), dedicated to delivering predictable, long-term oral rehabilitation through evidence-based implant techniques.
Media & Patient Contact:
Clinic Name: Dr Agravat Dental Implants Clinic and Wellness Center
Address: Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
Founder / Chief Implantologist: Dr Bharat Agravat & Dr Kartavya Agravat
Shop now Innovative Oral care OSMF Brand:
FREE Health & Wellness Online Assessment:
India's Top Pharma Company:
Mobile / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666
Single Tooth vs All-on-4 Dental Implant Cost in India | Dr Bharat Agravat Same Day Implant Wellness video:
Dental implants represent the permanent gold standard for replacing missing teeth, yet cost ambiguity remains a frequent concern for patients. In India, dental implant procedures are delivered at a fraction of the prices seen in the US, UK, Australia, and the Middle East, while maintaining identical international safety standards, Swiss and US FDA-approved implant hardware, and cutting-edge digital guided protocols.
Understanding Dental Implant Cost in India
A single dental implant in India typically ranges between ₹20,000 and ₹65,000, depending on implant brand engineering, crown material, and case complexity.
Cost Breakdown by Treatment Type, Estimated Cost Range (INR), Inclusions & Details
- Single Tooth Implant cost: ₹18,000 – ₹59,000. Biocompatible titanium/zirconia implant, custom abutment, and crown
- All-on-4 / All-on-6 (Per Arch) cost: ₹1,55,000 – ₹3,00,600, Full-arch rehabilitation with 4 to 6 strategic implants per jaw
- Full Mouth Restorationcost: ₹2,70,000 – ₹7,70,000+Comprehensive upper and lower jaw rehabilitation based on materials
Essential Diagnostic & Preparatory Procedures:
Certain patients require preparatory foundation treatments to ensure long-term stability and osseointegration:
- CBCT Scan (3D Imaging): ₹1800 – ₹4,500 for high-resolution 3D bone mapping and surgical guide planning.
- Bone Grafting: ₹9,000 – ₹27,000 when jawbone density needs augmentation prior to or during implant placement.
Key Factors Influencing Dental Implant Pricing
- Implant Brand Systems: Premium, clinically backed systems such as Straumann or Nobel Biocare command higher pricing due to decades of clinical research and surface treatment technologies compared to standard brands.
- Prosthetic Crown Material: Long-lasting, monolithic CAD/CAM Zirconia crowns offer superior aesthetics and fracture resistance compared to conventional porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM) restorations.
- Implantologist Expertise: Treatments performed by fellowship-trained, veteran implant surgeons ensure high success rates, precise angulation, and minimal surgical trauma.
- Clinic Infrastructure & Location: Advanced centers equipped with digital scanners, sterilization protocols, and dedicated surgical suites in key urban hubs ensure optimal surgical safety.
Same-Day Dental Tourism in Ahmedabad: Fixed Teeth in 5 Days:
Ahmedabad, celebrated as India's first UNESCO World Heritage City, has emerged as a premier dental tourism destination. Dr Bharat Agravat's Same Day Dental Implant Tourism program caters to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and international visitors seeking prompt, predictable care without extended stays.
Utilizing the All-on-4 Package, patients with severely damaged teeth or total edentulism can receive fixed functional teeth in 5 days, bypassing months of traditional healing delays.
Frequently Asked Questions (People Also Ask):
Q: Is it worth traveling to India for dental implants with Dr Bharat Agravat?
A: Yes. Patients save 60% to 75% on total treatment costs compared to Western countries while receiving treatment matching global clinical standards, guided by 3D planning and international surgical protocols.
Q: Is getting a dental implant painful?
A:Dental implant procedures are performed under local anesthesia and advanced computer-assisted techniques, making the procedure virtually painless. Post-operative discomfort is minimal and easily managed with prescribed analgesics.
Q: Can I get dental implants if teeth have been missing for 5 years or longer?
Yes. Even after prolonged tooth loss, modern bone grafting, sinus lifts, or tilted implant protocols (such as All-on-4) allow successful placement by tapping into stable basal bone.
Q: Which is better: Dental Implants or a Dental Bridge?
A: Dental implants preserve adjacent healthy natural teeth without requiring enamel reduction and stimulate the jawbone to prevent facial bone shrinkage. A detailed comparison is available on Dr Bharat Agravat's official YouTube channel.
Learn more:
- India best implantologist: Website:
- Same Day Dental Implants Clinic Ahmedabad:
About Dr Bharat Agravat:
Dr Bharat Agravat brings over 31 years of clinical experience in advanced cosmetic, laser, and implant dentistry. An 18-time award winner, he is an internationally trained implantologist with advanced dental credentials from institutions including Harvard School of Dental Medicine, University at Buffalo, and New York University (NYU). He is a recognized Diplomate and Fellow (USA), dedicated to delivering predictable, long-term oral rehabilitation through evidence-based implant techniques.
Media & Patient Contact:
Clinic Name: Dr Agravat Dental Implants Clinic and Wellness Center
Address: Ground Floor, Dr Agravat Wellness Center, beside Victory Lane, opposite NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
Founder / Chief Implantologist: Dr Bharat Agravat & Dr Kartavya Agravat
Shop now Innovative Oral care OSMF Brand:
FREE Health & Wellness Online Assessment:
India's Top Pharma Company:
Mobile / WhatsApp: +91 98257 63666
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