Fragments From Drone Debris Cause Fire At Non-Residential Building In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Desnianskyi district, falling debris caused a fire on the premises of a non-residential building," the statement said.

Woman killed as Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region

As reported, falling drone debris also caused a fire in a building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service