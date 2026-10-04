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Fragments From Drone Debris Cause Fire At Non-Residential Building In Kyiv

Fragments From Drone Debris Cause Fire At Non-Residential Building In Kyiv


2026-10-04 12:18:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Desnianskyi district, falling debris caused a fire on the premises of a non-residential building," the statement said.

Read also: Woman killed as Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region

As reported, falling drone debris also caused a fire in a building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

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